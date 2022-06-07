How Much Do These Everyday Items Cost Per Gallon?

The price of gas set an all time record in the United States on Tuesday, reaching $4.60 per gallon. The price of gas just last week was $4.14.

We pay a lot of attention to the cost of gas... but how much would these everyday items cost per gallon?

Starbucks Coffee: $44.96/gallon 

Fiji Bottled Water: $14.35/gallon 

 

Hidden Valley Ranch Dressing: $41.44/gallon 

Chik-Fil-A Sauce (bottled): $33.52/gallon 

Heinz Ketchup: $17.56/gallon 

Bouja at Church of the Holy Spirit: $17.00/gallon

Pepsi (cans): $6.10/gallon 

Prego Pasta Sauce: $14.25/gallon 

Peanut Butter: $23.12/gallon

Grape Jelly: $48.51/gallon

Febreeze: $66.76/gallon

Beer @ $4.25/pint: $34/gallon 

Dawn Dish Soap: $34.61/gallon

Mayonnaise: $17.02/gallon 

Coffee Mate Creamer: $15.96/gallon 

Sweet Baby Ray's BBQ Sauce: $13.21/gallon

