How Much Do These Everyday Items Cost Per Gallon?

The price of gas set an all time record in the United States on Tuesday, reaching $4.60 per gallon. The price of gas just last week was $4.14.

We pay a lot of attention to the cost of gas... but how much would these everyday items cost per gallon?

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

Starbucks Coffee: $44.96/gallon

Getty Images for FIJI Water Getty Images for FIJI Water loading...

Fiji Bottled Water: $14.35/gallon

attachment-IMG_8010 loading...

Hidden Valley Ranch Dressing: $41.44/gallon

Chick-Fil-A Struggles To Keep Some Locations Open Due To Labor Shortages Getty Images loading...

Chik-Fil-A Sauce (bottled): $33.52/gallon

Amid Uptick In Takeout Dining During Pandemic, Ketchup Packets In Short Supply Getty Images loading...

Heinz Ketchup: $17.56/gallon

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

Bouja at Church of the Holy Spirit: $17.00/gallon

PepsiCo Considers Options For Business Going Forward In Russia Getty Images loading...

Pepsi (cans): $6.10/gallon

Dainty Diners Getty Images loading...

Prego Pasta Sauce: $14.25/gallon

Hormel Foods To Purchase Skippy Peanut Butter From Unilever Getty Images loading...

Peanut Butter: $23.12/gallon

attachment-IMG_8014 loading...

Grape Jelly: $48.51/gallon

Febreze's "The Freshness" Album Drop Party At Poppy, Los Angeles Getty Images for Febreze loading...

Febreeze: $66.76/gallon

Sydney Racing: Everest Day Getty Images loading...

Beer @ $4.25/pint: $34/gallon

attachment-IMG_8015 loading...

Dawn Dish Soap: $34.61/gallon

attachment-IMG_8013 loading...

Mayonnaise: $17.02/gallon

attachment-IMG_8012 loading...

Coffee Mate Creamer: $15.96/gallon

attachment-IMG_8011 loading...

Sweet Baby Ray's BBQ Sauce: $13.21/gallon