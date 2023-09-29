How Many Minnesotans Will Be Saying Goodbye? Netflix DVD Mailing Service Ends Today

THE END OF AN UNEXPECTEDLY LONG RUN

Today marks a day of ever-changing technology in our world today. What's so amazing about it though, is that the company KNEW that this day was coming; but they didn't realize it would last 25 years! What an incredible run.

Netflix, who knocked Blockbuster out of business when they started their DVD mail program back in 1998 with their first mailing of the DVD of the movie Beetlejuice, has today come to an end. Today they ship out their last DVD to the approximately 1 million subscribers that still remain loyal to the DVD mail delivery service.

Get our free mobile app

Photo by Phil Hearing on Unsplash Photo by Phil Hearing on Unsplash loading...

ARE YOU A NETFLIX DVD SUBSCRIBER? KEEP YOUR LAST DVDS

How many of you are Netflix DVD subscribers? When you think about it, I thought this service would have lasted just a few years, as the cost of mailing DVDs went from 32 cents when Netflix started, to 66 cents to mail a DVD today. Not only because of the cost of mailing them but because there are so many other options for watching movies these days.

If you happen to be one of the final subscribers to Netflix, you will be rewarded for your dedication by being able to keep your last shipment of DVDs. According to a recent news story, Netflix had 20 million subscribers at its peak.

BLOCKBUSTER'S BUST

Blockbuster actually had a chance to BUY Netflix, but instead decided not to; but even if they had, I wonder if they would have figured out what to do with it, to create the success that the Netflix team has been able to do.

Were you one of the last remaining subscribers? If so, how many DVD's do you think you watched over the years that were shipped to you from Netflix? Send your thoughts to kelly.cordes@townsquaremedia.com.

How To Tell If You Are 'Up North' in Minnesota

Famous People Who Visited St. Cloud in the 80s