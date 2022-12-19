How I Drove Some Bad Neighbors Crazy One Holiday Season

The holiday season is a time for good cheer, right? A time to appreciate family, friends and what a good life we have. Nothing worse than someone that makes the season less than enjoyable, but that's exactly what some former neighbors of mine attempted to do.

Years ago, while doing a morning show in a different market, I bought a lake home and looked forward to the peace and tranquility of living on the lake. Well, my neighbors had a different idea of what peace and tranquility meant.

There were several episodes of "not so neighborly" behavior during my second Fall season. I won't go into details but it was enough to get me thinking about some sort of revenge. I know, turn the other cheek and all that but I just couldn't resist.

The above mentioned neighbors had a nice home with a beautiful view of the lake and one quite exquisite spruce tree right in the center of their lakeside yard. This tree was just perfect and would make an excellent Christmas tree, I thought.

I knew these not so friendly neighbors listened to my morning show because they made reference to it several times since I had moved in next door.

One morning, on the air, we were talking about Christmas trees and where to get the best tree for the money. I started to describe the tree I was going to get. Yes, the beautiful spruce, right there in my neighbor's yard.

I actually, had no intention of taking their beautiful tree. But every morning up until Christmas, I talked about how I was going to sneak over some night and cut down that tree.

Well, Christmas came and went and the tree was still intact and unmolested. My revenge was not to take the tree. That was never my intention. My intention was to make them stay up half the night guarding their tree and that's exactly what they did.

And it was a Merry Christmas for all and for some, a good night.

