How Can You Resist a Dog Named Happy? Up For Adoption This Week

Meet Happy! Happy came to TCHS due to being a transfer from another facility. Because of this not much is known about him. Slow and proper introductions are recommended when introducing him to other pets and children in the home.

It can take weeks or months for animals to settle into their new environment so time and patience are your best tools. It is not recommended to bring a new animal into the home and immediately introduce it to resident pets.

Ask a TCHS staff for tips on how to ease the transition. He is an active boy who would appreciate daily walks! He would love to have a fenced in yard. Happy was very sweet with staff on intake. He would appreciate daily physical and mental exercise.

We recommend providing him with lots of durable toys such as Kongs, Nylabones, and Benebones. Check out the TCHS Re-Tail Shoppe for dogs supplies! He is a sweet boy who has plenty of love to give!!

Donations and adoption fees help cover the cost of spay/neuter surgeries, micro-chipping, vaccinating, de-worming, any medical procedures and general care.

DEPOSITS MAY BE PLACED ON ADOPTABLE ANIMALS by calling 320-252-0896

The Tri-County Humane Society is an independent, nonprofit animal shelter in St. Cloud, MN, providing quality services to people and animals since 1974.

Visit Animals

Monday - Thursday: 12 - 6:00pm

Friday: 12 - 8:00pm

Saturday: 11am - 5:00pm

Sunday: 12 - 5:00pm

Shelter Store Opens Earlier

735 8th Street NE St. Cloud, MN 56304

