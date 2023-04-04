How Can You Resist a Dog Named Happy? Up For Adoption This Week
Meet Happy! Happy came to TCHS due to being a transfer from another facility. Because of this not much is known about him. Slow and proper introductions are recommended when introducing him to other pets and children in the home.
It can take weeks or months for animals to settle into their new environment so time and patience are your best tools. It is not recommended to bring a new animal into the home and immediately introduce it to resident pets.
Ask a TCHS staff for tips on how to ease the transition. He is an active boy who would appreciate daily walks! He would love to have a fenced in yard. Happy was very sweet with staff on intake. He would appreciate daily physical and mental exercise.
We recommend providing him with lots of durable toys such as Kongs, Nylabones, and Benebones. Check out the TCHS Re-Tail Shoppe for dogs supplies! He is a sweet boy who has plenty of love to give!!
Donations and adoption fees help cover the cost of spay/neuter surgeries, micro-chipping, vaccinating, de-worming, any medical procedures and general care.
DEPOSITS MAY BE PLACED ON ADOPTABLE ANIMALS by calling 320-252-0896
The Tri-County Humane Society is an independent, nonprofit animal shelter in St. Cloud, MN, providing quality services to people and animals since 1974.
Visit Animals
Monday - Thursday: 12 - 6:00pm
Friday: 12 - 8:00pm
Saturday: 11am - 5:00pm
Sunday: 12 - 5:00pm
Shelter Store Opens Earlier