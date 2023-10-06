It's that time of year! The time of year when we find things so creepy, and people are celebrating things that are creepy. Things that you may not normally do, or think about. But at this time of the year, when the Halloween holiday is approaching, Minnesotans will flock to all things creepy.

I am actually NOT one of those people, but if you are, you may want to check out this hike that will take you to this creepy abandoned tunnel. NOPE!

There is a tunnel in Northern Minnesota that used to be used by the railroad. It has been abandoned for quite a few years, and now people occasionally will go and explore the thing. Especially around this time of year. CREEPY! You have no idea what lurks inside of this tunnel.

I feel like when I was a kid and I would always make my younger brother go into the "thing" what ever it is. In this case, the tunnel. I would have been like "you go first, let me know if it's ok". He was always so willing. Much more fearless than myself. I couldn't go into any of those unknown things. What could happen?? But apparently I was totally alright with by brother facing whatever scary, crazy or just unknown thing could possibly be in there. So far, it's all been fine. But there is always "that one time".

Anyway, if you are more fearless than I am, this tunnel is available to go and explore in Duluth, Minnesota. On the website exploringnorthshore.com, it states that the tunnel is part of a particular hiking trail.

If you want to check it out...it's fairly popular. But if you want to add an element of creep, go when the sun is going down, or has gone down. Bring a flashlight... or several. And some snacks... and maybe a weapon for protection. I might be kidding about that last part... or maybe not.

