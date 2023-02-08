HAPPY BIRTHDAY PIZZA BARN IN PRINCETON

It's hard to believe that one of my favorite places in Princeton, Minnesota has actually almost been in business for 40 years already. They started with a restaurant and have now added two pizza trucks to bring the pizza to you.

WORTH THE DRIVE

The Pizza Barn, if you've never been there, is a MUST-STOP if you're visiting Princeton, or just driving through on your way up north. I grew up with the Pizza Barn back when they had a game room in the back of their restaurant. It was every weekend stop; it was weeknights for busy families and just a great stop for birthday parties and date nights.

MAKE IT A 5-STAR EXPERIENCE

What should you try if you are a first-time Pizza Barn visitor? I'll give you my list of favorites, but I promise you; anything you get from the pizza barn is going to be a 5-star experience.

KELLY'S FAVORITES AT PIZZA BARN

The Pizza Barn might be most famous for the Cowpie Pizza, which has been a staple of the pizza barn pretty much since the beginning. The cowpie has pepperoni, sausage, Canadian bacon, mushrooms, onions, green and black olives, green peppers, and mozzarella cheese. This was one of my Mom's favorites.

CHEESE CURD PIZZA? YES YES YES!

I would also recommend the Cheese Curd pizza, a simple delightful pizza with cheese curds, ranch dressing, and cheese. The Cheese Curd pizza was just going to be special every now and then when they first created it but people loved it so much, they had to add it to their menu.

My other favorites are The Barn, which includes pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, and mozzarella cheese. OOOH! Yummy. I also enjoy The White, which has an alfredo sauce base, and is then topped with two of your favorite toppings, and then topped with cheddar and mozzarella cheese.

Pizza Barn was recently featured in the news on KSTP. See the video below.

