Houses Evacuated Following Gas Leak in South St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- St. Cloud Fire crews responded to a gas leak Wednesday afternoon.

Get our free mobile app

The incident happened just after 2:00 p.m. near the intersection of Cooper Avenue South and Traverse Road.

Fire officials say a gas line was ruptured in the area. Nearby homes were evacuated as a precaution.

Xcel Energy was called in to repair the gas line. No one was hurt.

READ RELATED ARTICLES