Homeland Security Plans Disaster Drill in Monticello

MONTICELLO (WJON News) - There will be lots of activity Tuesday at the Monticello Nuclear Generating Plant.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security will be conducting a series of tests to determine the readiness of local and state authorities to respond to a simulated disaster.

The tests will study the responses by:

The Minnesota Department of Public Safety,

Xcel Energy and the staff of the Monticello Nuclear Generating Plant,

The Minnesota Departments of: Agriculture Emergency Medical Services Regulatory Board Health Human Services Military Affairs Natural Resources State Patrol Transportation Pollution Control Education

Sherburne and Wright Counties,

The City of Monticello,

U.S. Department of Homeland Security,

FEMA Region V,

Nuclear Regulatory Commission,

Volunteer Agencies.

This is an annual, planned, exercise and nearby residents shouldn’t be alarmed if they see emergency officials responding to the scene.

