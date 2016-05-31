(WARNING--Video does contain adult language)

A man named Jake Biniek was driving northwest of Holdingford on Wednesday night when he got footage of a tornado forming around 6:25 p.m.

Biniek decided to follow the funnel cloud and film it with his cell phone. The funnel cloud looked like it was about to touch ground a few times. Biniek got closer and closer to the rotation with his truck before it was eventually right on top of him.

Check out the crazy video footage and DON'T TRY THIS AT HOME!