Hockey Day Minnesota Begins Wednesday At Shakopee’s Valleyfair

Hockey Day Minnesota began in 2007 with a single game between Lake Of The Woods High School and St. Paul Johnson High School outdoors on Baudette Bay. Since then, the event has evolved into a multi-day hockey extravaganza.

Past events have taken place Phalen Park in St. Paul, Hermantown, Moorhead, Lake Minnetonka, Lake Pogema in Grand Rapids, the Handke Pit in Elk River, Holman Airport in St. Paul, Bayfront Park in Duluth, Lowell Park in Stillwater, Lake George Park in St. Cloud, Lake Bemidji, Parade Stadium in Minneapolis, Blakeslee Stadium in Mankato, White Bear Lake and last year's event in Warroad.

This year's Hockey Day Minnesota may prove to be the most unique of them all, as four days worth of games will take place at an outdoor rink at Valleyfair in Shakopee.

Wednesday's highlights include a varsity girls hockey game between Lakeville North and Rosemount, a boys varsity game between Eastview and Rosemount and two junior varsity/U16 games.

Thursday's action includes three varsity girls hockey games and the band IV Play.

Friday features three youth hockey games, and boys varsity games between Orono and Delano and Lakeville South vs Prior Lake. Jake Nelson will provide music for the event on Friday.

Saturday is the official "Hockey Day Minnesota," with the Gopher women's team taking on Bemidji State at 11:30 a.m., the opening ceremonies happening at 2:15 p.m., Shakopee against Maple Grove (boys) at 2:30 p.m. and the Wild game against the Flames at Xcel Energy Center beginning at 6 p.m..

A general admission ticket will cost $39 per day, while on-site parking will cost $25 per day as well.