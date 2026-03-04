The Cathedral hockey team fell 2-1 to Mahtomedi at the Class A Boys Hockey Tournament Wednesday at Grand Casino Arena. The Crusaders will play against Dodge County Thursday morning at Mariucci Arena (10 AM, Granite City Sports).

After a scoreless first period, Bo Schmidt got the Crusaders on the board with a power play goal at 9:19 of the second period, assisted by Brandan White and Griffin Sturm.

The Zephyrs answered with an even-strength goal from Will Seevers at 14 minutes of the period to send the game into the third period tied at one.

Cathedral got a power play chance in the third but it was the Zephyrs who would score the period's only goal. Brayden Fuerst flicked a backhand past Cathedral goalie Hunter Moreland at 14:01 for the game-winner.

Shots on goal favored CHS 36-29, while Mahtomedi attempted 56 total shots to Cathedral's 60.

Cathedral is now 17-12 on the season.