Hoax Call Sends Buffalo High School Into Brief Lockdown

BUFFALO (WJON News) -- Buffalo High School was in a brief lockdown Wednesday morning.

Buffalo Police Chief Pat Budke says they responded after a potentially threatening call was made to the school.

Get our free mobile app

Budke says initial investigations believe this call to be a hoax, but they continue to follow leads.

School officials say the lockdown was lifted and classes have resumed.

Budke says they will continue to have a police presence at the school through the remainder of the day.

READ RELATED ARTICLES