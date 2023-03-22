Hoax Call Sends Buffalo High School Into Brief Lockdown
BUFFALO (WJON News) -- Buffalo High School was in a brief lockdown Wednesday morning.
Buffalo Police Chief Pat Budke says they responded after a potentially threatening call was made to the school.
Budke says initial investigations believe this call to be a hoax, but they continue to follow leads.
School officials say the lockdown was lifted and classes have resumed.
Budke says they will continue to have a police presence at the school through the remainder of the day.
