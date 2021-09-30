Historical Society in Little Falls Closing for Maintenance

LITTLE FALLS -- A central Minnesota historical site will not be open to visitors for a portion of the fall.

Starting Friday, the Charles A. Weyerhaeuser Memorial Museum in Little Falls will be temporarily closing its doors. The home of the Morrison County Historical Society will remain closed for the month of October as a new HVAC system is installed.

Historical society staff members will still be available by phone at 320-632-4007, and by email at staff@morrisoncountyhistory.org.

Updates to the progress of the project will be posted on their website as well.

