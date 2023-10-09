‘Historical Masterpiece’ St. Cloud Home On The Market – Looks Like A Castle! [GALLERY]

We've talked about some really cool houses for sale in the St. Cloud area, but this one may take the cake.

Designed by well-known Minnesota architect Nairne Fisher in 1930, this three bedroom, four bath, 3,630 square foot house has to be seen to be believed.

Adam Kalenberg (218-330-9066)/Northland Sotheby's International Realty via Zillow:

One of a kind Historical masterpiece designed and built by renowned architect Nairne Fisher on the banks of the Mississippi River. This home blends French countryside seamlessly with the finest standards and attention to detail. Built of brick over a steel and concrete frame ensuring strength for generations to come. Features include three bedrooms, four baths, primary bedroom with ensuite, two wood burning fireplaces, bronze French doors, updated kitchen with true to form period selections, new steeply pitched kiln dried tile roof, many built-ins, eye catching copper gutters, tremendous views and a neighborhood that exhibits a rich style of architectural heritage.

To me, the outside of the building looks like an ancient castle... which is awesome! The home includes a sun room, finished basement and two wood-burning fireplaces right near the Mississippi River.

Listed at $699,900, the home last sold in 2014 for $299,900 according to Zillow.

