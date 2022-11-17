Highway 23 Detour Between Foley and Milaca Extended

FOLEY -- A detour on Highway 23 between Foley and Milaca will last a little longer.

Project officials had hoped to reopen the highway at the start of the week. But, the Minnesota Department of Transportation says due to this week's snow, crews are unable to put down the road markings.

MnDOT says for driver safety, they will keep the road closed and the detour in place until the striping can be installed.

MnDOT is hoping to get the striping in place before the Thanksgiving Holiday, but it is possible that the detour could remain in place until sometime after the holiday weekend.

Highway 23 is closed just east of 13th Avenue in Foley to the Rum River Bridge in Milaca.

The detour is via Benton County Road 4 and Mille Lacs County Road 12. For more information, visit the Highway 23 Project website.

