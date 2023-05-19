Highway 23 Construction Resumes Between Foley and Milaca

FOLEY (WJON News) -- Work is resuming on Highway 23 between Foley and Milaca next week.

The second, and final year of work, will require some lane closures and a short detour just east of Foley.

Starting Monday and lasting through July, Highway 23 will close to through traffic between Broadway Avenue South in Foley and Benton County Road 6 in Ronneby. The detour will be via Broadway South, to Benton County Road 4 and Benton County Road 6 through July.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation says periodic lane closures will then be in place from Foley to Milaca as crews put the finishing touches on the project.

The $18-million project started last summer to improve 13.5 miles of Highway 23. It will be completed by the start of August.

