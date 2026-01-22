Alexandria “Big Ole” Wrestling Invite Preview 2026
TEAMS:
Alexandria Cardinals AA Lean and Mean
Annandale/Maple Lake Lightning
Central Public Raiders
Detroit Lakes Lakers AA Lean and Mean
Marshall Tigers No. 12AA
Minneota Vikings No. 4A
Monticello Magic
Paynesville Bulldogs No. 6A
Staples-Motley Cardinals No. 1A
West Fargo Packers
SCHEDULE:
JUNIOR VARSITY STARTS AT (9:30)
VARSITY STARTS AT (10:30)
107 LBS
Garrett Bjerga, Staples-Motley No. 1A
Tyson Meagher, Paynesville No. 3A
Heydan Danielson, Minneota No. 5A
Oliver Davidson, West Fargo No. 4
121 LBS
Lincoln Christenson, Marshall No. 2AA
Caden Kramer, Staples-Motley No. 1A
Jameson Meagher, Paynesville No. 3A
Gage Weber, Detroit Lakes No. 8AA
127 LBS
Turner Beachy, Staples-Motley No. 3A
Roman Roberg, Paynesville No. 10A
133 LBS
Cayden Neisen, Staples-Motley No. 3A
139 LBS
Gage Bjerga, Staples-Motley No. 1A
Nolan Fettig, Alexandria No. 7AA
Parker Honl, Central Public Schools No. 7A
145 LBS
Adam Devlaeminck, Minneota No. 2A
Eli Greenwaldt, Staples-Motley No. 3A
Tanner Thoreson, West Fargo No. 5
152 LBS
Beau Carlson, Staples-Motley No. 5A
Mason Javers, Minneota No. 6A
Tyson Louwagie, Marshall No. 9AA
160 LBS
Colbe Tappe, Staples-Motley No. 1A
Brayden Chandler, Marshall No. 3AA
172 LBS
Luke Bjerga, Staples-Motley No. 4A
Brock Fier, Minneota No. 6A
Owen Magnell, West Fargo No. 4
189 LBS
Jack Kloempken, Central Public Schools No. 9A
215 LBS
Cael Fier, Minneota No. 4A
Ryan Francis, Detroit Lakes No. 4AA
285 LBS
Adrian Gomes, Staples-Motley No. 5A