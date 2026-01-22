Alexandria &#8220;Big Ole&#8221; Wrestling Invite Preview 2026

Alexandria “Big Ole” Wrestling Invite Preview 2026

TEAMS:

Alexandria Cardinals AA Lean and Mean

Annandale/Maple Lake Lightning

Central Public Raiders

Detroit Lakes Lakers AA Lean and Mean

Marshall Tigers No. 12AA

Minneota Vikings No. 4A

Monticello Magic

Paynesville Bulldogs No. 6A

Staples-Motley Cardinals No. 1A

West Fargo Packers

 

SCHEDULE:

JUNIOR VARSITY STARTS AT (9:30)

VARSITY STARTS AT (10:30)

 

107 LBS

Garrett Bjerga, Staples-Motley No. 1A

Tyson Meagher, Paynesville No. 3A

Heydan Danielson, Minneota No. 5A

Oliver Davidson, West Fargo No. 4

 

121 LBS

Lincoln Christenson, Marshall No. 2AA

Caden Kramer, Staples-Motley No. 1A

Jameson Meagher, Paynesville No. 3A

Gage Weber, Detroit Lakes No. 8AA

 

127 LBS

Turner Beachy, Staples-Motley No. 3A

Roman Roberg, Paynesville No. 10A

 

133 LBS

Cayden Neisen, Staples-Motley No. 3A

 

139 LBS

Gage Bjerga, Staples-Motley No. 1A

Nolan Fettig, Alexandria No. 7AA

Parker Honl, Central Public Schools No. 7A

 

145 LBS

Adam Devlaeminck, Minneota No. 2A

Eli Greenwaldt, Staples-Motley No. 3A

Tanner Thoreson, West Fargo No. 5

 

152 LBS

Beau Carlson, Staples-Motley No. 5A

Mason Javers, Minneota No. 6A

Tyson Louwagie, Marshall No. 9AA

 

160 LBS

Colbe Tappe, Staples-Motley No. 1A

Brayden Chandler, Marshall No. 3AA

 

172 LBS

Luke Bjerga, Staples-Motley No. 4A

Brock Fier, Minneota No. 6A

Owen Magnell, West Fargo No. 4

 

189 LBS

Jack Kloempken, Central Public Schools No. 9A

 

215 LBS

Cael Fier, Minneota No. 4A

Ryan Francis, Detroit Lakes No. 4AA

 

285 LBS

Adrian Gomes, Staples-Motley No. 5A

