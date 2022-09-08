High School Football Preview: Week Three

It's already week three for high school football in Central Minnesota! Ok, technically it's week two since a handful of teams played 'week zero' games... but we are gonna go with week three.

On AM 1390/FM 93.9 Granite City Sports, the Sauk Rapids-Rice Storm (1-0) will take on the Tech Tigers (0-2) in St. Cloud. The Storm are coming off of a season-opening win over Sartell last Friday, while the Tigers fell 48-12 to Moorhead.

The Big Lake Hornets (0-1) will take on the Apollo Eagles (0-2) in St. Cloud Friday night. The Eagles lost 27-0 to the Willmar Cardinals last week, while the Hornets fell 28-20 to Chisago Lakes.

The Sartell Sabres (1-1) will head to Cold Spring for a matchup with the ROCORI Spartans (2-0). Sartell won their opening game against Tech but fell to Sauk Rapids-Rice last week, while the Spartans have started the season 2-0 with wins over Becker and Delano.

In Collegeville, the St. Cloud Cathedral Crusaders (0-1) will host the Foley Falcons (0-1) at St. John's University. The Crusaders fell 26-12 against New London-Spicer in their season opener last Friday, while Foley is coming off of a 28-0 loss to Watertown-Mayer.

The Albany Huskies (1-0) will hit the road for a matchup with the Milaca Wolves (1-0). Both teams posted week one wins, with Albany topping Holy Family Catholic 53-7 and Milaca beating Litchfield 42-22.

The Becker Bulldogs (0-1) will also be on the road for a game at Delano against the Tigers (1-1). The Bulldogs fell to ROCORI last week, while Delano checks in with a .500 record after a win over Chisago Lakes in week one and a loss to ROCORI in week two.

The Royalton Royals (1-0) will visit Holdingford (0-1) for a matchup with the Huskers. The Royals snuck past Minnewaska 52-0 last week, while the Huskers fell 28-14 to Pierz.