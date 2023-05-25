High School Baseball Scores and Recaps – May 25th, 2023

GRANITE CITY SPORTS HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL ROUND UP

I will bring to you game summaries of the following teams; weekly and possibly bi-weekly as well. Rocori Spartans, St. Cloud Crush, Sauk Rapids-Rice Storm and Sartell-St. Stephen Sabres of the Central Lakes Conference. St. Cloud Cathedral Crusaders, Albany Huskies, Foley Lumberjacks, Little Falls Flyers and Pierz Pioneers of the Granite Ridge Conference, the Becker Bulldogs of the Mississippi 8 Conference. Eden Valley-Watkins Eagles, Royalton Royals, Kimball Area Cubs, Paynesville Bulldogs, Holdingford Huskers, Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City Falcons, Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa Jaguars and Maple Lake Irish of the Central Mn. Conference.

CENTRAL LAKES CONFERENCE

SARTELL-ST. STEPHEN SABRES 8 FERGUS FALLS OTTERS 2

(Monday May 22nd)

The Sabres defeated their conference rivals the Otters, backed by nine hits, aided by six walks and good defense. Righty Wes Johnson started the mound, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up six hits, two runs, no walks and he recorded ten strikeouts.

The Sabres offense was led by Andrew Ritter, he went 2-for-4 for three RBIs and he had a stolen base. Kaden Lewis went 3-for-4 with a double for two RBI, he had a stolen base and he scored one run. Drew Geiger went 1-for-2 for a RBI, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored a pair of runs. Tyler Phelps Hemmesch went 1-for-1, he earned two walks and he scored a run. Brett Schlangen went 1-for-2 and he earned a walk. Gavan Schulte went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Jake Gruebele earned a walk and he scored a run and Sam Frieler had a stolen base.

The Otters starting pitcher was Ethan Gronwald, he threw 4 2/3 innings, he gave up nine hits, eight runs, six walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Jack Horgen threw 2 1/3 innings in relief to close it out. The Otters offense was led by by Colin Becker, he went 1-for-3 with a double for a RBI. Rishon Albert went 2-for-3 for a RBI and Ben Swanson went 1-for-3. Logan Larson and K. Stenstrom both went 1-for-3 and both scored a run.

ST. CLOUD CRUSH 8 MOORHEAD SPUDS 7

(Monday May 22nd)

The Crush defeated their section rivals the Spuds, backed by thirteen hits, including a pair of doubles. They come from behind to earn the win, after trailing most of the game. Truman Toenjes started on the mound for the Crush, he threw 5 1/3 innings. He gave up five hits four runs, four walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Ethan Lindholm threw 1 2/3 inning in relief, he gave up three hits, three runs and one walk.

The Crush offense was led by Kaden Mork, he went 1-for-3 with a double for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Elian Mezquita went 1-for-3 for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Bradyn Schmitz went 2-for-3 for a RBI, he earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch, had a stolen base and he scored two runs. Will Allenspach went 2-for-3 with a sacrifice fly for a RBI and he scored a run. Joe Hess went 2-for-4 for a RBI and Parker Schulz went 1-for-4 with a double for a RBI. Tim Gohman went 2-for-3 and he was hit by a pitch and Arik Nikolas scored a run. Jackson Sheetz went 1-for-1 and he was hit by a pitch and Blake O’Hara went 1-for-4 and he scored a run.

The Spuds starting pitcher was Brady Saari, he threw six innings, he gave up eleven hits, six runs, two walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Aaron Reierson threw 2/3 of an inning, he gave up two hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded one strikeout.

The Spuds offense was led by Colby Asheim, he went 1-for-1 with a home run for two RBIs, he earned two walks and he was hit twice by a pitch. Aaron Reireson went 2-for-3 with a triple for two RBIs, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Brady Saari went 1-for-4 with a double for a RBI and Carter Heinsch earned a walk, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Cullen Wilson had a sacrifice fly for a RBI, he earned three walks and he scored two runs. Tyden Bergerson went 2-for-4 with a triple and he scored a run, Elijah Mack went 2-for-4 and he scored a run and Reese Bohney was hit by a pitch.

ALEXANDRIA CARDINALS 8 ROCORI SPARTANS 5

(Monday May 22nd)

The Cardinals defeated their conference rivals the Spartans, backed by nine hits, including a pair of doubles. The Cardinals starting pitcher was Jaxon Schoenroch, he threw 6 2/3 innings to earn the win. He gave up six hits, five runs, seven walks and he recorded seven strikeouts.

The Cardinal offense was led by Jordan Kuhnau, he went 2-for-3 with a double and a sacrifice fly for four huge RBIs, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Spencer Schmidt went 2-for-3 for a RBI and he scored a run and Jaxon Schoenroch went 1-for-3 for a RBI and he earned a walk.Tyler Kludt went 3-for-4 with two doubles, he had a stolen base and he scored three runs. Caleb Gumbel went 1-for-2 with a sacrifice bunt, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs. Gage Castle earned a walk and he was hit by a pitch, Brady Scredstad had a sacrifice bunt and Cameron Simon scored a run.

The Spartans starting pitcher was Beck Loesch, he threw 3 2/3 innings, he gave up six hits, eight runs, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts. Logan Bauer threw 2 1/3 innings, he gave up three hits and he issued one walk.

The Spartan offense was led by Brady Weber, he went 1-for-3 for two RBIs and Thad Lieser went 1-for-2 for a RBI. Brady Schafer went 3-for-3 and he earned a walk and Logan Bauer earned a walk and he was credited for a RBI. Jack Spanier went 1-for-4 and Beck Loesch earned three walks. Evan Acheson earned two walks, John Kinzer was hit by a pitch and he scored a run and Riley Bauer and Blake Tylutki both scored a run.

GRANITE RIDGE CONFERENCE

FOLEY FALCONS 12 MILACA WOLVES 4

(Monday May 22nd)

The Falcons defeated their conference rivals the Wolves, backed by twelve hits, including three doubles and good defense. The Falcons starting pitcher was Evan Miller, he threw six innings to earn the win. He gave up eight hits, four runs, two walks and he recorded eight strikeouts. Patrick Branbrink threw one inning in relief to close it out, he recorded a pair of strikeouts.

The Falcons offense was led by Bryce Gapinski, he went 2-for-4 with two doubles for three RBIs, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored a pair of runs. Patrick Branbrink went 2-for-3 with a double for two RBIs, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a pair of runs. Gavyn Wirth went 1-for-2 for two RBIs and Alex Jennissen went 1-for-2 for a RBI and he scored a run. Jaden Enerson earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch twice, he was given credit for a RBI and he scored a run. Brett Leabch went 3-for-4 and he scored a run and Jake Monson was credited for a RBI and he scored a run. Josiah Peterson went 1-for-3, he earned two walks and he had a stolen base. Derek Dahmen went 1-for-5 and he scored a pair of runs, Gavin Owen went 1-for-1, Aiden Micholski and Trey Emmerich both earned a walk and each scored a run.

The Wolves starting pitcher was Wyatt Mauer, he threw 4 2/3 innings, he gave up eight hits, seven runs, four walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Brock Talberg threw 2 1/3 innings in relief, he gave up four hits, five runs, two walks and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Wolves offense was led by Zach Wallace, he went 2-for-3 with a triple for two RBIs and he scored a run. Bryce Mehrwerth went 1-for-3 with a triple for a RBI and he was hit by a pitch. Porter Meyer went 3-for-4 with a triple and a double and he scored one run. Mason Hartung and Hunter Overton both went 1-for-2 and Isaiah Allen was credited for a RBI. Griffin Boldt and Brock Talberg both earned a walk, each had a stolen base and both scored a run and Tanyon Black was hit by a pitch.

LITTLE FALLS FLYERS 13 ALBANY HUSKIES 8

(Monday May 22nd)

The Flyers defeated their conference rivals the Huskies, backed by nineteen hits, with six players having multi-hit games. The Flyers starting pitcher was Carter Gwost, he threw 2 1/3 innings, he gave up two hits, five runs, six walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Carter Oothoudt threw 4 2/3 innings in relief, he gave up three hits, three runs, one walk and he recorded one strikeout.

The Flyers offense was led by Beau Thoma, he went 4-for-5 for two RBIs, he had a stolen base and he scored two runs. Carter Gwost went 2-for-4 for two RBIs, he was hit by a pitch, had a stolen base and he scored a run. Matt Filippi went 1-for-4 for two RBIs, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Carter Oothoudt went 1-for-4 for two RBIs and Hudson Filippi went 1-for-4. Charlie Smieja went 3-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a pair of runs. Owen Bode went 3-for-4 with a pair of stolen bases and he scored two runs. Joey Welinski went 2-for-4 with a double for a RBI and he scored three runs. Ben Knopik went 2-for-3 with a sacrifice fly and he scored a pair of runs.

The Huskies starting pitcher was Zeke Austin, he threw four innings, he gave up fourteen hits, nine runs, one walk and he recorded four strikeouts. Jake Lauer threw two innings in relief, he gave up five hits and four runs.

The Huskies offense was led by Tanner Reis, he went 3-for-3 with a home run and a double for two RBIs, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a pair of runs. Drew Cramlet went 1-for-4 with a double for two RBIs and Carter Voss went 1-for-3 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Carson Holthaus was credited for a RBI and Elliot Burnett earned a walk, he was credited for a RBI and he scored a run. Izaac Hutchinson earned two walks and he scored a run and Ethan Borgerding earned a walk and he scored a run. Devin Hansen and Zeke Austin both earned a walk and Owen Carlson scored a run.

CENTRAL MN. CONFERENCE

EDEN VALLEY-WATKINS EAGLES 9 BBE JAGUARS 0

(Monday May 22nd)

The Eagles defeated their conference rivals the Jaguars, backed by ten hits, including five doubles and good defense. They had a pair of big innings, they put up three runs in the second and three in the fifth innings. The Eagles starting pitcher was Landon Neiman, he threw five innings, he gave up three hits, three walks and he recorded six strikeouts. Xander Willner threw two innings in relief, to close it out, he gave up two hits and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Eagles offense was led by Sam Nistler, he went 3-for-4 with three doubles for three big RBIs. Coltant Harff went 2-for-3 with a double for a RBI and he scored a pair of runs. Landon Neiman went 1-for-4 for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch, he had a pair of stolen bases and he scored three runs. Myles Dzienzel went 1-for-3 with a sacrifice fly for a RBI and Nolan Haag went 1-for-1. Ty Stanwick went 1-for-4 with a double and he scored a run and Xander Willner earned a walk. Nolan Geislinger went 1-for-3, he earned a walk, he had a stolen base and he scored two runs and Devin Dockendorf earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run.

The Jaguars starting pitcher was Luke Dingmann, he threw two innings, he gave four hits, five runs, two walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Kaden DeRoo threw 2 1/3 innings in relief, he gave up five hits, four runs and three walks. Ryan Jensen threw 2 2/3 innings in relief, to close it out, he gave up one hit and he recorded a pair of strikeouts.

The Jaguars offense was led by Luke Illies, he went 1-for-2 with a double and a walk. Tate DeKok went 2-for-4, Brett DeRoo went 1-for-4, Tanner Schelton earned two walks and Casey Lenerz went 1-for-3.

ROYALTON ROYALS 2 ACGC FALCONS 1

(Monday May 22nd)

The Royals defeated their conference rivals the Falcons, backed by three timely hits, good defense and a very good pitching performance. Righty Nick Leibold started on the mound for the Royals, he threw a compete game to earn the win. he gave up four hits, one run, one walk and he recorded seven strikeouts.

The Royals offense was led by Brady Yourczek, he went 1-for-3 with a double and he earned a walk. Ethan Albright went 1-for-3 and he scored a run and Cal Ollman was credited for a RBI. Nick Leibold went 1-for-2 and he was hit by a pitch and Jameson Klug earned two walks and Jonah Schneider earned a walk and he scored a run. John Bzdok earned a walk and he was hit by a pitch and Drew Sowada earned a walk.

The Falcons starting pitcher was Jaxon Drange-Leyendecker started on the mound, he threw six innings. He gave up three hits, two runs, six walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Keegan Kessler-Gross threw one inning in relief, to close it out. The Falcons offense was led by Isaac Renne, he went 1-for-3 with a double for a RBI and Jonas Morrison went 1-for-3 with a double and he scored a run. Keegan Kessler-Gross and Tucker Johnson both went 1-for-3 and R. Elton earned a walk.

ROYALTON ROYALS 7 ACGC FALCONS 2

(Monday May 22nd)

The Royals defeated their conference rivals the Falcons, backed by nine hits, including a pair of doubles, aided by seven walks and they had good pitching performances. Jonah Schneider started on the mound, he threw five innings to earn the win. He gave up two hits, one run one walk and he recorded five strikeouts. Marcus Hayes threw two innings in relief to close it out, he gave up one run, one walk and he recorded one strikeout.

The Royals offense was led by Drew Sowada, he went 2-for-2 for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch, he had a sacrifice bunt and he scored a run. Brady Yourczek went 1-for-3 with a double, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored a run. Drew Yourczek went 1-for-3 with a double, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Nick Leibold went 1-for-3 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Jameson Klug went 1-for-4 for a RBI, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Marcus Hayes went 1-for-1 for a RBI and he had a stolen base and Cal Ollman went 1-for-2 for a RBI, he earned two walks and he had a stolen base. Ethan Albright went 1-for-4 with two stolen bases and he scored a pair of runs, Will Gorecki earned walk, he was hit by a pitch and he had a pair of stolen bases and Jonah Schneider earned a walk.

The Falcons starting pitcher was Keegan Kessler-Gross, he threw 3 1/3 innings, he gave up three hits, three runs, two walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Isaiah Renne threw 1 2/3 inning in relief, he gave up two hits, two runs, five walks and he recorded one strikeout. Jonas Morrison threw one inning in relief, he gave up four hits and two runs. The Falcons offense was led by Jaxon Drange-Leyendecker, he went 1-for-3 he was hit by a pitch and he had a stolen base. Jonas Morrison went 1-for-3 and he scored two runs and Keegan Kessler-Gross earned a walk. Isaiah Renne earned a walk and he was hit by a pitch, Tucker Johnson and R. Elton both were hit by a pitch.

BBE JAGUARS 12 HOLDINGFORD HUSKERS 11

(Wednesday May 24th)

The Jaguars defeated their conference rivals the Huskers, backed by ten hits, including three doubles and a triple, they were aided by seven walks. Luke Dingmann started on the mound for the Jaguars. He threw 1 1/3 inning, he gave up three hits, one run and he recorded two strikeouts. Tanner Shelton threw 5 1/3 innings, he gave up eleven hits, ten runs, three walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Tate DeKok three 1/3 on an inning, he issued one walk.

The Jaguars offense was led by Casey Lenarz, he went 2-for-3 with a double for three RBIs, he earned a walk, he had a stolen base and he scored a trio of runs. Brett DeRoo went 1-for-4 with a double for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Luke Dingmann went 1-for-4 with a double for two RBIs and Ryan Jensen went 1-for-4 for a RBI. Ethan Mueller went 1-for-3 for two RBIs and he was by a pitch. Tate DeKok went 1-for-3 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Luke Illies went 2-for-3 with a triple, he earned a walk and he scored three runs. Tanner Shelton went 1-for-4, he earned a walk and he scored a run, Jordan Herickhoff earned two walks andh Hayden Sobiech earned a walk and he scored a run.

HOLDINGFORD HUSKERS 11 BBE JAGUARS 5

(Wednesday May 24th)

The Huskers defeated the Jaguars in game two of their double header, backed by sixteen hits, they had six players with multi-hit games. Chase Lyon started on the mound for the Huskers, he threw four innings, he gave up ten hits, five runs, two walks and he recorded one strikeout. David Heinen threw three innings, he recorded three strikeouts.

The Huskers offense was led by Drew Lange, he went 3-for-5 with a triple and a double for three RBIs and he scored a pair of runs. CJ Clear went 2-for-4 for three RBIs and he scored a run and Gavin Johnson went 2-for-5 for a RBI. Luke Bieniek went 2-for-3 with a double for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Dierks Opatz went 2-for-3 with a double for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Tanner Tomasek went 2-for-4 and he scored a pair of runs and Chase Lyon went 1-for-3 for a RBI and he earned a walk. Jaxon Bartkowicz went 1-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a run and Mason Partrick went 1-for-3 and he scored a run.

The starting pitcher for the Jaguars was Talen Kampsen, he threw six innings, he gave up fourteen hits, ten runs, one walk and he recorded three strikeouts. Luke Dingmann threw one inning in relief, he gave up two hits, two runs and one walk.

The Jaguars offense was led by Luke Dingmann, he went 4-for-4 with a home run and a double for three RBIs. Brett DeRoo went 2-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a run and Tanner Shelton went 1-for-4 for a RBI. Ryan Jensen went 1-for-2, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Talen Kampsen went 1-for-3. Casey Lenarz went 1-for-4, Tate DeKok earned a walk and he scored a run, Ethan Mueller earned a walk and Luke Illies scored a run.

EXHIBITION GAMES

EDEN VALLEY-WATKINS EAGLES 6 FOLEY FALCONS 4

(Saturday May 20th)

The Eagles from the Central Mn. Conference defeated their foe the Falcons from the Granite Ridge Conference, backed by eight hits, including a pair of doubles and a triple. The Eagles got a solid pitcher performance by Lane Harff, he threw seven innings to earn the win. He gave up seven hits, four runs, one walk and he recorded eight strikeouts.

The Eagles offense was led by Landon Neiman, he went 2-for-2 with a triple and a double for a RBI, he earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a pair of runs. Nolan Geislinger went 2-for-3 with a double for two RBIs, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Sam Nistler went 1-for-2 for a RBI and he earned two walks. Myles Dziengel went 1-for-4 for a RBI and Xander Willner had a sacrifice fly for a RBI and he earned a walk. Ty Stanwick went 1-for-4, Lance Harff went 1-for-2, he earned a walk and he scored two runs and Caden Neiman had a sacrifice bunt.

The Falcons starting pitcher was Brett Leabch, he threw three innings, he gave up two hits, one run, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts. Bryce Gapinski threw three innings in relief, he gave up six hits, three runs, three walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Gavin Owen gave up two runs and a walk.

The Falcons offense was led by Trey Emmerich, he went 2-for-4 with a double for three RBIs, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Bryce Gapinski went 1-for-3 with a triple, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Josiah Peterson went 1-for-3, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Brett Leabch went 1-for-3 with a stolen base and Alex Jennissen was hit by a pitch. Aiden Micholski and Jaden Enerson both went 1-for-3.

PAYNESVILLE AREA BULLDOGS 10 BORDER WEST 0

(Monday May 22nd)

The Bulldogs defeated their foe the Buccaneers from the Minnesota western border, backed by ten hits, including a pair of doubles and a home run and good pitching performances. Bryce Vanderbeek started on the mound for the Bulldogs, he threw four innings, he gave up one hit one walk and he recored five strikeouts.

The Bulldogs offense was led by Grayson Fuchs, with a home run and a double for one RBI and he scored three runs. Isaac Lieser went 3-for-4 with a double for a RBI and he scored a pair of runs. Spencer Eisenbraun went 1-for-2 with a sacrifice fly and a walk for three RBIs. Max Ahtmann went 1-for-2 with a sacrifice bunt, he was hit by a pitch and he scored three runs. Bryce Vanderbeek went 1-for-3 and he was hit by a pitch, Austin Pauls earned a walk, Brayden Pung had a stolen base and Brayden Vanderbeek scored a run.

The Buccaneers starting pitcher was Caden Solide, he threw 4 2/3 innings, he gave up ten hits, ten runs and he recorded three strikeouts. Kevin Caper issued two walks in relief. Their offense was led by Eli Larson, he went 1-for-2 with a stolen base and Tucker Blaine earned a walk.

PAYNESVILLE AREA BULLDOGS 14 MINNEWASKA LAKERS 1

(Friday May 19th)

The Bulldogs defeated their rivals the Lakers in exhibition action, backed by eight hits, including three home runs and a very good pitching performance. Grayson Fuchs started on the mound for the Bulldogs, he threw five innings to earn the win. He gave up just one hit, one run, one walk and he recorded five strikeouts.

The Bulldogs offense was led by Grayson Fuchs, he went 2-for-3 with a home run for four RBIs and he scored three runs. Isaac Lieser went 3-for-4 with a home run for three RBIs and he scored two runs. Bryce Vanderbeek went 3-for-3 with a home run and Esau Nelson was credited for a RBI and he scored a run. Austin Pauls went 1-for-3 for two RBIs and Josiah Utsch went 1-for-2 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Spencer Eisenbraun went 1-for-3 for a RBI and he scored a run. Max Ahtmann went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored three runs. Brayden Vanderbeek went 1-for-2, he earned a walk and he scored a run.

The starting pitcher for the Lakers was Alex Pitzke, he threw 2 1/3 innings, he gave up six hits, eight runs and three walks. Austin Ballhagen threw 2 1/3 innings in relief, he gave up one hit and two runs, Caden Larson threw 2/3 of an inning in relief, he gave up one hit and two runs. Jack Majerus went 1-for-3 with a triple to lead the Lakers offense.

PIERZ PIONEERS 5 HOLDINGFORD HUSKERS 2

(Monday May 22nd)

The Pioneers from the Granite Ridge Conference defeated their rivals from the Central Mn. Conference the Huskers. The Pioneers collected ten hits, including a pair of doubles, they play solid defense and they had a good pitching performance. Max Barclay started on the mound for the Pioneers, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up seven hits, two runs, no walks and he recorded four strikeouts.

The Pioneers offense was led by Reese Young, he went 2-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a run. Joey Stuckmeyer went 1-for-3 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run. Weston Woitalla went 2-for-3 with a double and he scored a run and Bo Woitalla went 1-for-3. Chase Becker had a sacrifice fly for a RBI and he earned a walk. Max Barclay went 2-for-4 and Kirby Fischer went 1-for-4 and he scored a run. Kaden Kruschek went 1-for-4 and Jack Prokott scored a run.

The Huskers starting pitcher was Mason Streit, he threw a complete game. He gave up ten hits, five runs, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts. Luke Bieniek led the Huskers offense, he went 2-for-3 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run. Tanner Tomasek went 2-for-3 and Drew Lange went 1-for-3 and he scored a run. Masyn Patrick and Dominick Hoikka both went 1-for-3.

CATHEDRAL CRUSADERS 10 MELROSE DUTCHMEN 0

(Monday. May 22nd)

The Crusaders from the Granite Ridge Conference defeated their rivals from the West Central Conference, backed by ten hits, including one triple and a double, good defense and a good pitching performance. Jackson Phillip started on the mound for the Crusaders, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up four hits, one walk and he recorded four strikeouts.

The Crusaders offense was led by Tanner Staller, he went 2-for-2 with a triple and a sacrifice fly for three RBIs and he scored a pair of runs. Caden Johnson went 2-for-2 with a sacrifice fly for three RBIs and Henry Schloe went 1-for-3 for a RBI. Trevor Fleege went 1-for-2, for a RBI, he earned two walks, had a stolen base and he scored a trio of runs. Tom Gohman went 3-for-3 for a RBI and he scored a trio of runs. Cooper Kosiba went 1-for-3 with a double, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Alex Schroeder was credited for a RBI and Jack Hamak was hit twice by a pitch.

The Dutchmen’s starting pitcher was Devin Orbeck, he threw 3 1/3 innings, he gave up eight hits, nine runs, two walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Braydon Dobmeier threw one inning in relief, he gave up two hits, one run and one walk. Their offense was led by Westin Middendorf, he went 1-for-2 with a double and Braydon Dobmeier went 1-for-3. Connor Anderson and Isaac Roseberger both went 1-for-2 and Hunter Goihi earned a walk.

ROYALTON ROYALS 13 SPECTRUM STING 2

(Wednesday May 24th)

The Royals defeated the Sting in a little exhibition action, backed by five timely hits and aided by fourteen walks. The Royal starting pitcher Marcus Hayes threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up just three hits, two runs, four walks and he recorded one strikeout.

The Royals offense was led by Nick Leibold, he had a sacrifice fly, he earned a walk, he was it twice by a pitch, he had a stolen base. He was given credited for two RBIs and he score one run. Drew Sowada went 1-for-4 with a triple for three RBIs, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Drew Yourczek went 1-for-2 with a home run for four RBIs, he earned two walks and he scored a pair of runs. Ethan Albright went 1-for-3 for a RBI, he earned two walks, had a stolen base and he scored a run. Brady Yourczek earned four walks, he was credited for four walks, he had a stolen base and he scored three runs. Will Gorecki earned two walks, he was hit by a pitch, he had three stolen bases and he scored two runs. Jameson Klug earned a walk, he was credited for a RBI and he scored a run. Cal Ollman went 1-for-3, he earned two walks, had a stolen base and he scored a run. Marcus Hayes went 1-for-3, Jacob Albright and Braden Hansen both had a stolen base.

The Sting starting pitcher was O. Carlson, he three three innings, he gave up three runs, six walks and he recorded two strikeouts. M. Benson three innings, he gave up three hits, three runs, two walks and he recorded two strikeouts. A.Schmidt threw 2/3 of an inning, he gave up one hit, six runs, five walks and he recorded a strikeout. B. Acker threw 1/3 inning, he gave up one hit, one run and one walk.

The Sting offense was led by E. Schmidt, he went 1-for-3 with a triple for a RBI and J. Jeske earned a walk and he was credited for a RBI. W. Ambrose went 1-for-3 with a double and A. Erickson went 1-for-1 and he scored a run.

KIMBALL AREA CUBS 22 ST. JOHNS 1

(Monday May 22nd)

The Cubs defeated their foes the Johnnies, in exhibition action, backed by thirteen hits, including four doubles, a triple and a home run. They were aided by eleven walks and good pitching performances. Coy Faber started on the mound; he threw four innings, gave up two hits, 1 run, issued two walks and recorded nine strikeouts. Ronnie Arnold threw one inning in relief. He recorded three strikeouts.

The Cubs was led on offense by Hank Meyer, he went 4-for-4 with a home run, a triple and a double for six RBIs and he scored a pair of runs. Austin Schindler went 2-for-3 with two doubles for four RBIs, he was hit by a pitch and he scored three runs. Gavin Winter went 1-for-3 with a sacrifice fly for three RBIs, he earned a walk, he had a stolen base and he scored two runs. Clay Faber went 1-for-2 for two RBIs, he earned two walks and he scored three runs. Josh Witte went 2-for-3 with a double for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Carter Lommel went 1-for-3 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Blake Brutger went 1-for-3, he earned two walks, he had a stolen base and he scored a trio of runs. Keegan Lommel went 1-for-1, he earned a walk, he had a stolen base and he scored two runs. Mason Danelke was credited for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. William Serbus and Austin Kunkel both earned a walk, they were each credited for a RBI and both scored a run and Brandon Henkemeyer was credited for a RBI and he scored a run.

The Johnies starting pitcher was Walter Wenner, he threw 1 1/3 innings, he gave up seven hits, fourteen runs, five walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Sam Dehne threw 1 2/3 inning in relief, he gave up three hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded one strikeout. Kai Koskaih threw one inning in relief, he gave up three hits, six runs and five walks. The Johnies offense was led by Hayden Swarstrem, he went 1-for-2 for a RBI, Kai Koskaih went 1-for-2 and he scored a run, Oliver Aromen and Walter Wenner both earned a walk.

WILLMAR CARDINALS 7 BECKER BULLDOGS 2

(Friday May 19th)

The Cardinals from the Central Lakes Conference defeated their foes the Bulldogs from the Mississippi 8 Conference in exhibition action. The Cardinals collected ten hits, including a pair of doubles, they played solid defense and they had a good pitching performance. Dylan Staska started on the mound for the Cardinals, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up five hits, two runs, issued five walks and recorded two strikeouts.

The Cardinals offense was led by Jordan Ellingson, he went 1-for-3 with a double for two RBIs and he scored a run. Jaxxon Sjoberg went 2-for-4 with a double for a RBI, he had a a stolen base and he scored two runs. Dylan Staska went 2-for-3 for a RBI and he was hit by a pitch. Elliot Klein went 2-for-3 for a RBI and he scored a run and Blake Reiman went 1-for-3. Cullen Gregory went 1-for-3, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a pair of runs. Mason Thole went 1-for-2, he earned a walk and he had a stolen base and Mattix Swanson was credited for a RBI.

The Bulldogs starting pitcher was Josh Groskreutz, he threw two innings, he gave up four hits, four runs, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts. Reid McCalla threw four innings in relief, he gave up six hits, three runs and he recorded five strikeouts.

The Bulldogs offense was led by Owen Kolbinger, he went 1-for-4 for a RBI and Reid McCalla went 1-for-3 for a RBI. Jase Tobako went 1-for 3, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Sawyer Anderson went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk, Jackson Olmscheid went 1-for-2 and he earned a walk, Nolan Murphy earned two walks and Josh Groskreutz scored a run.