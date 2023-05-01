High School Baseball Scores And Recaps: May 1st, 2023

GRANITE CITY SPORTS HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL ROUND UP

I will bring to you game summaries of the following teams; weekly and possibly bi-weekly as well. Rocori Spartans, St. Cloud Crush, Sauk Rapids-Rice Storm and Sartell-St. Stephen Sabres of the Central Lakes Conference. St. Cloud Cathedral Crusaders, Albany Huskies, Foley Lumberjacks, Little Falls Flyers and Pierz Pioneers of the Granite Ridge Conference, the Becker Bulldogs of the Mississippi 8 Conference. Eden Valley-Watkins Eagles, Royalton Royals, Kimball Area Cubs, Paynesville Bulldogs, Holdingford Huskers, Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City Falcons, Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa Jaguars and Maple Lake Irish of the Central Mn. Conference.

(Thursday, APRIL 27th)

PIERZ PIONEERS 13 ALBANY 10

The Pioneers defeated their Granite Ridge Conference rivals the Huskies, backed by fourteen hits, including a grand slam and three doubles. The Pioneers starting pitcher was Max Barclay, he threw five innings to earn the win. He gave up four hits, three runs, issued eight walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Brady Habermam threw one inning in relief, he gave up one hit six runs and four walks. Joey Stuckmayer threw the final inning in relief, to close it out, he gave up one run.

The Pioneers offense was led by Max Barclay, he went 2-for-3 with a Grand Slam and a sacrifice fly for eight RBIs and he earned a walk. Kirby Fischer went 4-for-4 with a double for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored three runs. Weston Woitalla went 3-for-5 with a double for a RBI and he had a stolen base. Chase Becker went 2-for-4 for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he scored three runs. Kaden Kruschek went 1-for-2 with a double for a RBI, he earned three walks and he scored a run. Reese Young went 1-for-4, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored a run. Bo Woitalla went 1-for-2, he earned two walks and he scored a run. Joey Stuckmayer earned a walk, had a sacrifice bunt and he scored a run. Brayden Haberman scored a run and Ben Barclay scored a run.

The Huskies starting pitcher Zeke Austin threw three innings, he gave up eight hits, five runs, three walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Landon Vogel threw two innings, he gave up two hits, one run, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts. Drew Cramlet threw 1 1/3 innings, he gave up two hits, six runs, five walks and he recorded one strikeout. Jake Lauer threw 2/3 of an inning, he gave up two hits, one run and he recorded one strikeout.

The Huskies offense was led by Zeke Austin, he went 1-for-2 for a RBI, he earned three walks and he scored three runs. Owen Carlson went 1-for-2 for a RBI and he earned a trio of walks and Drew Cramlet went 1-for-4 for a RBI. Elliot Burnett went 1-for-3, he earned a pair of walks and he scored two runs. Tanner Reis was credited for two RBIs and Carter Voss went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Devin Hanson earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs, Jake Lauer, Ethan Borgerding both earned a walk and Izaac Hutchinson earned a walk and he scored a run.

CATHEDRAL CRUSADERS MILACA-FAITH CHRISTIAN WOLVES

The Crusaders defeated their Granite Ridge Conference rivals the Wolves in a rained shorten five innings game. They collected three big hits, and played good defense, in support of their starting pitcher. Jackson Phillipp threw a very good game, he gave up one hit, no walks and he recorded nine strikeouts.

The Crusaders offense was led by Jack Hamack went 1-for-2 for RBI and Cooper Kosiba went 1-for-1, he earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he had a stolen base. Tommy Johnson went 1-for-3 and Tanner Staller was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Trevor Fleege earned a walk, he has a pair of stolen bases and he scored a run and Tommy Gohman had a stolen base.

The Wolves starting pitcher was Bryce Mehrwerth, he threw five innings, he gave up three hits, two runs, two walks and he recorded eight strikeouts. Wyatt Mauer led the Wolves offense, he went 1-for-2.

MAPLE LAKE IRISH 6 ACGC FALCONS 0

The Irish defeated the Central Mn. Conference rivals the Falcons, backed by twelve hits, solid defense and very good pitching. Their starting pitcher was Jarrett Faue, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up just four hits, no walks and he recorded eight strikeouts.

The Irish offense was led by Danny Reilly, he went 2-for-4 with a double for two RBIs. Nathan Zander went 2-for-3 for a RBI, he earned a walk, had a pair of stolen bases and he scored three runs. Eddy Neu went 2-for-3 with a sacrifice fly for a RBI and he scored a run. Gavin Miller went 2-for-3 for a RBI, he had a pair of stolen bases and he scored a run. Corbin Golby went 1-for-1 for a RBI and Wyatt Breimon went 1-for-3 with a stolen base. Joey Gendreau and Sam Marquette both went 1-for-4 and Noah Gindele had a stolen base and he scored a run.

The Falcons starting pitcher was Keegan Gross-Kessler, he threw 5 2/3 innings, he gave up eleven hits, six runs, one walk and he recorded five strikeouts. Jonas Morrison threw 1/3 of an inning, he gave up one hit and he recorded one strikeout. The Falcons offense was led by Tucker Johnson, he went 1-for-3 with a double and L. Serbus went 2-for-3, Jonas Morrison went 1-for-3 and Brody Straumann and Jaxon Drange both were hit by a pitch.

MAPLE LAKE IRISH 15 ACGC 5

The Irish defeated their conference foe the Falcons in game two, backed by eleven hits, including three doubles and a triple. Their starting pitcher Noah Gindele threw 4 1/3 innings to earn the win. He gave up six hits, four runs, issued three walks and he recorded nine strikeouts. Nathan Zander threw 2 2/3 innings in relief, he gave up three hits, one run, one walk and he recorded six strikeouts.

The Irish offense was led by Nathan Zander, he went 3-for-4 with a double for three RBIs, he earned two walks, had stolen base and he scored four runs. Sam Marquette went 2-for-4 for two RBIs, he earned two walks, had a stolen base and he scored a run. Joey Gendreau went 3-for-5 with two doubles for one RBI, he earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored five runs. Danny Reilly went 1-for-4 for two RBIs and he earned two walks. Cooper Latour went 1-for-3 with a triple, he earned two walks and he scored two runs. Eddy Neu went 1-for-5, he earned a walk and he scored three runs and Corbin Golby earned three walks. Gavin Miller earned a walk and he was credited for a RBI, Wyatt Breimon and Carter Scanlan both earned a walk.

The Falcons starting pitcher was Jaxon Drange threw 3 1/3 innings, he gave up three hits, seven runs, four walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Jonas Morrison threw 1 2/3 innings, he gave up two hits, two runs, three walks and he recorded one strikeout. M. Forsythe threw two innings, he gave up six hits, six runs and two walks.

The Falcons offense was led by Jonas Morrison, he went 2-for-3 for three RBIs, he earned a walk and had a stolen base. Terrel Renne went 3-for-4 for a RBI and he scored two runs. Keegan Gross-Kessler went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored three runs. Brody Straumann went 1-for-3 with a walk and L. Serbus earned a walk. Jaxon Drange went 1-for-4 and B. Barker went 1-for-3.

CHISAGO LAKES WILDCATS 7 BECKER BULLDOGS 3

The Wildcats defeated their conference foe the Bulldogs, backed by eleven hits, including three doubles and nine stolen bases. Their starting pitcher was T. Griffin, he threw 3 1/3 innings, he gave up four hits, three runs, six walks and he recorded three strikeouts. J. Walker threw 1 2/3 innings in relief, he issued three walks.

The Wildcats offense was led by L. Thorstad, he went 3-for-3 with two doubles, one stolen base and he scored two runs. C. Gibbs went 3-for-3 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run. T. Griffin went 2-for-3 for a RBI, he earned two walks, one stolen base and he scored a run. C. Hackl went 1-for-3, with a pair of stolen bases and he scored a run. L. Urhammer went 1-for-1 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. J. Walker went 1-for-3 with a stolen base and R. Berner was hit by a pitch and he had a stolen base. A. Mand earned a walk, O. Torres had a pair of stolen bases, L. Hash had a stolen base.

The Bulldogs starting pitcher was Nolan Murphy, he threw one inning, he gave up three hits, one run, one walk and he recorded a strikeout. Kellen Graning threw 2 2/3 innings in relief, he gave up eight hits, six runs, one walk and he recorded one strikeout. Sawyer Anderson threw 2/3 of an inning, he faced two batters.

The Bulldogs offense was led by Nolan Murphy, he went 1-for-1 for a RBI, he earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he had four stolen bases. Owen Kolbinger went 1-for-4, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Bruce Kraemer went 1-for-2 and he earned a walk and Sawyer Anderson earned two walks and he had a stolen base. Jase Tobako earned a walk, he had a stolen base and he was credited for a RBI. Josh Groskruetz earned a walk and he scored a run and Kellen Graning earned a walk.

CHISAGO LAKES WILDCATS 20 BECKER BULLDOGS 9

The Wildcats defeated the Bulldogs in game two of their double header, backed by twenty-one hits, including a pair of doubles. J. Walker started on the mound, he threw four innings, he gave up four hits, two runs, four walks and he recorded three strikeouts. C. Drury threw two innings in relief, he gave up three hits, two runs, three walks and he recorded one strikeout. T. Drury threw one inning, he gave up four hits, five runs, two walks and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Wildcats were led on offense by C. Hank, he went 2-for-2 with a double for a RBI, he earned a walk, had a stolen base, he was hit by a pitch and he scored three runs. C. Gibbs went 2-for-4 for two RBIs and A. Mandell went 1-for-3 for two RBIs and he scored a run. L. Nash went 1-for-2 with a double and he scored three runs. R.Berner went 2-for-5 for two RBIs and he scored two runs and L. Urhammer went 2-for-3 with a double for a RBI. D. Torres went 2-for-2 for two RBIs and he scored a run and C. Drury went 1-for-2 with a double for two RBIs. J. Walker went 2-for-3 for a RBI and X Taylor went 2-for-2 for two RBIs and he scored a run. J. Bjelland went 1-for-2 for two RBIs and T. Griffin scored two runs and I. Larson earned a walk and he scored a run. G. Lewis went 1-for-3 and scored a run, L. Thorstad went 1-for-1, he had a walk, he was hit by a pitch, had a stolen base and he scored three runs. T. Drury went 1-for-5, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run.

The Bulldogs starting pitcher was Sawyer Anderson, he threw three innings, he gave up seven hits, seven runs, two walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Owen Kolbinger threw four innings, he gave up fourteen hits, thirteen runs, one walk and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Bulldogs offense was led by Mason Nevala, he went 2-for-3 for two RBIs and he scored a run. Nolan Murphy went 2-for-3, with a walk and he scored two runs and Aaron Fingarson went 2-for-2 for a RBI. Elliot Carlson went 1-for-1 for a RBI, he had a walk and he scored a run and Ethan Obermoller went 1-for-3 for a RBI and he scored a run. Grant Studer went 1-for-3 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Jase Tobako went 1-for-4 with a walk and Jackson Olmscheid earned three walks. Bruce Kraemer earned two walks and he scored a run, Jack Atwood earned two walks and he was credited for a RBI and Ethan Guck scored a run.

SARTELL-ST. STEPHEN SABRES 10 WILLMAR CARDINALS 0

(FRIDAY APRIL 28TH)

The Sabres defeated their Central Lakes Conference rivals the Cardinals, backed by timely hitting, solid defense and aided by six walks. Righty Brayden Blonigen started on the mound, he gave up one hit, issued two walks and he recorded six strikeouts.

The Sabres offense was led by Kade Lewis, he went 1-for-2 with a double for two RBIs and he scored a pair of runs. Jake Gruebele went 1-for-2 for three RBIs and Wes Johnson went 1-for-1 for two RBIs. Gavan Schulte went 1-for-1 for a RBI and he scored a pair of runs. Tyler Phelps-Hemmesch earned two walks and he scored a trio of runs. Brett Schlangen earned a walk and he was credited for a RBI and Andrew Ritter earned a walk. Drew Geiger earned a walk and he scored a run and Dylan Simones scored a run.

The Cardinals starting pitcher Cullen Gregory threw three innings, he gave up two hits, five runs, five walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Mason Thole threw 2/3 of an inning, he gave up two hits, five runs, one walk and he recorded one strikeout. Chase Birchard threw 1//3 of an inning in relief, he faced one batter. The Cardinals offense included Tyler Madsen, he went 1-for-1 and he was hit by a pitch, Chase Birchard was hit by a pitch, Braeden Fajerlie and Dylan Staska both earned a walk.

ROCORI SPARTANS 4 DETROIT LAKES LAKERS 2

(Friday April 28th)

The Spartans defeated their northern section 8AAA rivals the Lakers, backed by five timely hits and good defense. The Spartans starting pitcher was Evan Acheson, he threw four innings to earn the win. He gave up four hits, one run, he issued three walks and he recorded eight strikeouts. Beck Loesch threw three innings in relief to earn the save, he gave up three hits, one run, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Spartans offense was led by Beck Loesch went 1-for-2 with a sacrifice fly for two RBIs. Jack Spanier went 2-for-3 with a pair of stolen bases and he scored a run. Brady Schafer went 1-for-3 and Jack Boos earned a walk and he had a stolen base. Luke VanErp went 1-for-2 with a stolen base, Brady Weber earned a walk, Jordan Theisen was hit by a pitch and Thad Lieser scored a run.

The Lakers starting pitcher was Jacob Thomas, he threw six innings, he gave up five hits, four runs, two walks and he recorded six strikeouts. The Lakers offense was led by Jacob Thomas, he went 2-for-4 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run. Hunter Korth went 2-for-4 with a double for a RBI and Mason Omber went 2-for-4. Noah Rieber went 1-for-4 and he scored a run, Brock Okeson earned two walks, Grady Kirchner was hit by a pitch, Chad Eckoff and Cade Jackson both earned a walk.

EDEN VALLEY-WATKINS EAGLES 15 LITCHFIELD DRAGONS 6

(Friday April 28th)

The Eagles defeated their neighbors the Dragons, backed by fourteen hits, including a grand slam and pair of doubles and aided by seven walks and a couple of misplays. The starting pitcher was Landon Neiman, he threw five innings, he gave up six hits, four runs and three walks. Nolan “Fiesty” Geislinger threw one inning in relief, he gave up one hit, two runs, two walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Myles Dziengel threw one inning in relief, he issued one walk and he recorded a strikeout.

The Eagles offense was led by Nolan Geislinger, he went 1-for-2 with a grand slam for four RBIs. He earned a pair of walks, had a pair of stolen bases and he scored three runs. Xander Willner went 3-for-3 for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs. Devin Dockendorf went 2-for-3 with a sacrifice fly for two RBIs and he scored a pair of runs. Ty Stanwick went 3-for-4 with a double for a RBI, he had a stolen base and he scored a pair of runs. Coltant Harff went 2-for-3 for two RBIs, he earned a walk, had three stolen bases and he scored a run. Drew Arnold went 1-for-1 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run. Myles Dziengel went 1-for-3 for a RBI, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Landon Neiman went 1-for-3, he earned a walk, had a pair of stolen bases and he scored a run, Sam Nistler and Caden Neiman both earned a walk and both scored a run.

The starting pitcher for the Dragons was Owen Carlson, he threw three innings, he gave up six hits, seven runs, five walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Hunter Schultz threw two innings in relief, he gave up five hits, six runs, two walks and he recored three strikeouts. Tucker Liestman threw one inning in relief, he gave up three hits, two runs.

The Dragons were led on offense by Anthony Estrada, he went 1-for-4 with a double for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Brad Larson went 2-for-3 for two RBIs and he earned a walk. Jack McLann went 2-for-4 with a double and he scored a run. Calvin Jones went 1-for-4 with a double and Ashton Sullivan went 1-for-3. Ethan Holtz was hit by a pitch and he scored a run and Caden Besemer earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs. Jaxon Marquardt earned a walk and he was hit by a pitch and Connor Taber earned a walk and he scored a run.

FOLEY FALCONS 7 LITTLE FALLS FLYERS 5

(Friday April 28th)

The Falcons defeated their Granite Ridge Conference rivals the Flyers, backed by timely hitting, five stolen bases and aided by six walks. They put up four big runs in the fourth and added an insurance run in the seventh. Josiah Peterson started on the mound for the Falcons, he threw 4 2/3 innings to earn the win. He gave up seven hits five, runs, three walks and he recorded eight strikeouts. Derek Dahmen threw 2 1/3 innings in relief to close it out, he gave up one hit, one walk and he recorded four strikeouts.

The Falcons offense was led by Trey Emmerich, he went 2-for-4 for two RBIs, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Josiah Peterson went 1-for-3 with a double for a RBI, he earned a walk and he had a stolen base. Brett Leabch went 1-for-3 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Bryce Gapinski earned a walk, he had a pair of stolen bases, he was credited for a RBI and he scored a pair of runs. Derek Dahmen had a sacrifice bunt, he earned two walks, had a stolen base and he scored a run. Patrick Bromibrink was hit by a pitch and he scored a run, Alex Jennissen earned a walk and he scored a run and Aiden Micholski had a sacrifice bunt.

The Flyers starting pitcher was Matt Filippi, he threw 3 2/3 innings, he gave up four hits, five runs, five walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Beau Thoma threw 3 1/3 innings in relief, he gave up two runs, one walk and he recorded four strikeouts.

The Flyers offense was led by Carter Gwost, he went 2-for-3 with a double for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Garrett Lindberg went 1-for-3 with a double and Joey Welinski went 1-for-2, he earned a walk and he had a stolen base. Matt Filippi went 1-for-4, with a stolen base and he scored a run and Hudson Filippi went 1-for-4 and he scored a run. Carter Oothoudt went 1-for-4 and Charlie Smeija went 1-for-3. Owen Bode earned a walk, he had a stolen base and he scored a run and Beau Thoma earned a walk and he scored a run.

CATHEDRAL CRUSADERS 7 CONCORDIA ACADEMY BEACONS 2

(Saturday April 29th)

The Crusaders defeated the Beacons, backed by six hits, including a pair of doubles and solid defense. Their starting pitcher, John Brew threw three innings, he gave up two walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Tommy Gohman threw four innings in relief, he gave up one hit, two runs, two walks and he recorded five strikeouts.

The Crusaders offense was led by Tanner Staller, he went 1-for-4 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run. Cooper Kosiba went 1-for-1 for a RBI and he earned a pair of walks. Henry Schloe went 1-for-2, with a sacrifice fly for a RBI and Alex Schroeder had a sacrifice fly for a RBI. Trevor Fleege went 1-for-2 for a RBI and he earned a walk. Ben Brown went 2-for-3 with a double and he scored a run. Cade Simones earned two walks and he scored a pair of runs, Jackson Phillipp was hit by a pitch, he had a stolen base and he scored a pair of runs.

The Beacons starting pitcher was S. Frances, he threw four innings, he gave up five hits, seven runs, five walks and he recorded four strikeouts. C. Mueller threw two innings in relief, he gave up one hit and he recorded two strikeouts. Their offense was led by K. Quast, he went 1-for-3 for a RBI and S. Frances earned a walk and he was a credited for a RBI. M. Weber earned a pair of walks and he scored a run and H. Reinhard earned a walk and he scored a run.