High School Baseball Scores And Recaps – May 16th, 2023

GRANITE CITY SPORTS HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL ROUND UP

I will bring to you game summaries of the following teams; weekly and possibly bi-weekly as well. Rocori Spartans, St. Cloud Crush, Sauk Rapids-Rice Storm and Sartell-St. Stephen Sabres of the Central Lakes Conference. St. Cloud Cathedral Crusaders, Albany Huskies, Foley Lumberjacks, Little Falls Flyers and Pierz Pioneers of the Granite Ridge Conference, the Becker Bulldogs of the Mississippi 8 Conference. Eden Valley-Watkins Eagles, Royalton Royals, Kimball Area Cubs, Paynesville Bulldogs, Holdingford Huskers, Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City Falcons, Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa Jaguars and Maple Lake Irish of the Central Mn. Conference.

CENTRAL MINNESOTA CONFERENCE

PAYNESVILLE AREA BULLDOGS 20 BBE JAGUARS 0

(Monday May 15th)

The Bulldogs defeated their conference rivals the Jaguars, backed by twenty-two hits, including a home run and eight doubles and good defense.

The starting pitcher for the Bulldogs was Isaac Lieser, he threw two innings to earn the win. He gave up one hit and he recorded four strikeouts. Josiah Utsch threw one inning in relief, he recorded three strikeouts. Esau Nelson threw one inning in relief, he retired three batters. Bryce Vanderbeek threw one inning to close it out, he gave up a hit and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Bulldogs offense was led by eight players with multi-hit games, led by Isaac Lieser, he went 3-for-3 with two doubles for three RBIs and he scored three runs. Max Ahtmann went 3-for-4 with two doubles for two RBIs, he earned one walk and he scored four runs. Grayson Fuchs went 3-for-4 with a home run for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored five runs. Austin Pauls went 2-for-3 with a double for three RBIs and he scored a pair of runs.. Spencer Eisenbraun went 3-for-3 with a double for two RBIs and he scored a pair of runs. Bryce Vanderbeek went 3-for-4 with a double for two RBIs and Brayden Vanderbeek went 2-for-3 with a sacrifice fly for a RBI and he scored a run. Abe Brunner went 1-for-2 for two RBIs and Justin Utsch was hit by a pitch and credited for a RBI. Brayden Pung went 2-for-4 with a double and he scored a pair of runs, Owen Brick earn a walk and he scored a run and Esau Nelson earned a walk.

The Jaguars starting pitcher was Luke Dingman, he threw 1/3 of an inning, he gave up four hits and four runs. Casey Lenarz threw 4 1/3 innings, he gave up eighteen hits, sixteen runs, three walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Gavin Kampsen threw 1/3 of an inning and he issued one walk. The Jaguars offense was led by Casey Lenarz, he went 1-for-2 with a double and Ethan Mueller went 1-for-2.

HOLDINGFORD HUSKERS 4 KIMBALL AREA CUBS 3

(Monday May 15th)

The Huskers defeated their conference rivals the Cubs, backed by eight hits, three doubles and a pair of triples, good defense and good pitching performances. Dominic Hoika started on the mound for the Huskers, he threw six innings to earn the win. He gave up six hits, three runs, two walks and he recorded eight strikeouts. Drew Lange threw one inning in relief, to close it out, he issued one walk and he recorded one strikeout.

The Huskers offense was led by Dierks Opatz, he went 3-for-3 with a double for two RBIs. Masyn Patrick went 2-for-3 with a triple and a double for a RBI and he scored a run. Luke Bieniek went 1-for-3 for a RBI, he earned a walk, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Drew Lange went 1-for-3 with a triple, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Jaxon Bartkowicz went 1-for-3 with a double and he scored a run.

The Cubs starting pitcher was Clay Faber, he threw a complete game, he gave up eight hits, four runs, two walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Gavin Winter led the Cubs offense, he went 1-for-2 with a sacrifice fly for a RBI and he earned a walk. Clay Faber was credited for a RBI and he scored a run and Keegan Lommel was credited for a RBI. Blake Brutger went 2-for-4 and Josh Witte earned a walk. Mason Danelke and Brandon Henkemeyer both went 1-for-3 and both scored a run and Bryant Kraus went 1-for-3.

HOLDINGFORD HUSKERS 8 KIMBALL AREA CUBS 1

(Monday May 15th)

The Huskers defeated conference rivals the Cubs, backed by ten hits, including four doubles and a home run. The Huskers starting pitcher was CJ Clear, he threw 6 2/3 innings to earn the win. He gave up seven hits, one run, one walk and he recorded seven strikeouts. Masyn Patrick closed it out with 1/3 of an inning in relief.

The Huskers offense was led by Tanner Tomasek, he went 2-for-4 with a home run for two RBIs and Luke Bieniek had a sacrifice fly for a RBI. Dominic Hoika went 2-for-4 with a double for four RBIs and he scored a run. Drew Lange went 2-for-2 with two doubles for a RBI, he earned two walks and he scored a pair of runs. Dierks Opatz went 1-for-3 with a double and he earned a walk and David Heinen earned a walk and he scored a run. Gavin Johnson went 2-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Masyn Patrick went 1-for-2, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a pair of runs.

The Cubs starting pitcher was Gavin Winter, he threw five innings, he gave up nine hits, eight runs, five walks and he recorded one strikeout. Keegan Lommel threw one inning in relief, he gave up one hit and he recorded one strikeout.

The Cubs offense was led by Gavin Winter, he went 1-for-2 for a RBI and he earned a walk. Hank Meyer went 2-for-4 and Bryant Knaus went 1-for-2 with a double and he scored a run. Brandon Henkemeyer went 1-for-2 with a triple, Blake Brutger went 1-for-3 and Nathan Serbus went 1-for-1.

GRANITE RIDGE CONFERENCE

PIERZ PIONEERS 10 ALBANY HUSKIES 9

(Monday May 15th)

The Pioneers defeated their conference rivals, backed by fourteen hits including a pair of doubles. Brayden Haberman started on the mound for the Pioneers, he threw five innings to earn the win. He gave up five hits, three runs, four walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Kirby Fischer threw two innings in relief, he gave up five hits, six runs, three walks and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Pioneers offense was led by Kaden Kruschek went 2-for-4 with a walk off double for four RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Chase Becker went 3-for-4 with a double for two RBIs and Reese Young went 2-for-2, he earned three walks, had a pair of stolen bases and he scored four runs. Max Barclay went 3-for-4 for two RBIs and Winston Woitalla went 1-for-4 for a RBI. Kirby Fischer went 1-for-3 for a RBI, he earned a walk, had a sacrifice bunt and he scored a pair of runs. Joey Stuckmayer went 2-for-4 and he scored two runs and Jack Prokott scored a run.

The starting pitcher for the Huskies was Jake Lauer, he threw two innings, he gave up five hits, six runs and four walks. Izaac Hutchinson threw 2 1/3 inning in relief, he gave up four hits, two runs and he recorded four strikeouts. Dominick Winkels threw 1 2/3 innings, he gave up four hits, two runs and one walk. Carter Voss threw 1/3 of an inning, he gave up one hit.

The Huskies offense was led by Tanner Reis, he went 2-for-5 with a double for three RBIs and he scored a run. Carson Holthaus went 1-for-1 for two RBIs and he scored a run. Drew Cramlet went 2-for-3 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Elliot Burnett earned two walks and was credited for two RBIs and Dominick Winkels was credited for a RBI. Carter Voss went 2-for-4 with a double, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Ethan Borgerding went 1-for-2 with a double, he earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Devin Hansen went 2-for-5, Owen Carlson scored a run, Landon Vogel earned a walk and he scored a run and Tate Richter scored a run.

FOLEY FALCONS 10 ZIMMERMAN THUNDER 1

(Monday May 15th)

The Falcons defeated their conference foe the Thunder, backed by ten hits, including five home runs, good defense and good pitching performances.

The Falcons starting pitcher was Gavin Owen, he threw four innings to earn the win. He gave up three hits, two walks and he recorded six strikeouts. Patrick Brambrink threw 1 2/3 innings in relief, he gave up one hit, one run, two walks and he recorded one strikeout. Derek Dahmen threw 1 1/3 inning in relief, he recorded one strikeout.

The Falcons offense was led by Josiah Peterson, he went 4-for-4 with three home runs for three RBIs and he scored four runs. Derek Dahmen went 2-for-4 with a home run for three RBIs and he scored a run. Alex Jennissen went 1-for-2 with a home run for two RBIs. Aiden Micholski went 1-for-2 with a double, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Brett Leabch went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk, Jayden Enerson earned a walk, he had a stolen base and he scored a run and Jake Monson went 1-for-1 and he scored a run.

No Stats Available for Zimmerman

MISSISSIPPI 8 CONFERENCE

BECKER BULLDOGS 3 ST. FRANCIS FIGHTING SAINTS 2

(Monday May 15th)

The Bulldogs defeated their conference rivals the Fighting Saints, backed by six hits, including a pair of doubles, good defense. Their starting pitcher was Josh Groskreutz, he threw 3 2/3 innings, he gave up three hits, two walks, four walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Nolan Murphy threw 3 1/3 innings in relief, he gave up four hits, one walk and he recorded five strikeouts.

The Bulldogs offense was led by Josh Groskreutz, he went 1-for-4 for a RBI and a stolen base. Ethan Obermoller went 1-for-2 for a RBI and Ethan Guck went 2-for-2 with a double, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Reid McCalla went 1-for-3 with a double and Sawyer Anderson went 1-for-3 with a stolen base and he scored a run. Jase Tobako earned a walk and he scored a run, Owen Kolbinger earned two walks and Nolan Murphy was it by a pitch.

The Fighting Saints starting pitcher was Wesley Myers, he threw six innings, he gave up six hits, three runs, four walks and he recorded seven strikeouts. Their offense was led by Noah Lamson, he went 2-for-2 with a double for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Ethan Roberts went 2-for-3, with a walk and he scored a run and Nate Kuznia went 2-for-3. Owen Fiskewold went 1-for-3, C. Patton earned two walks and Wesley Myers earned a walk.

EXHIBITION

STMA KNIGHTS 4 SARTELL-ST. STEPHEN SABRES 3

(Monday May 15th)

The Knights defeated the Sabres in exhibition action, backed by four timely hits and they had seven base runners that were hit by a pitch. Kaleb Klinkhammer threw 5 2/3 innings, he gave up three hits, three runs, five walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Sam Huber threw 1 1/3 inning in relief, he gave up one hit and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Knights offense was led by Dillon Glass, he went 1-for-3 for a RBI and he was hit by a pitch. Matthew Maulik was credited for a RBI, he was hit twice by a pitch and he had a stolen base. Noah Miller went 1-for-2 with a triple, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs. Sam Huber went 2-for-3 with a stolen base and he scored a run. Thomas Ohotto earned a walk and Kurtis Lekatz was was hit by a pitch.

The Sabres starting pitcher Brent Schlangen threw six innings, he gave up two hits, three runs, one walk and he recorded three strikeouts. Ethan Acker threw 1/3 of an inning, he gave up up two hits, one run and he recorded one strikeout.

The Sabres offense was led by Brayden Simones, he went 1-for-1 for a RBI and he earned two walks. Wes Johnson was credited for a RBI and he scored a run and Andrew Ritter went 1-for-4. Kade Lewis went 1-for-3 with a double, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored a run. Jake Gruebele went 1-for-4 with a double, Gavan Schulte earned two walks and he scored a run and Brendan Boesen was hit by a pitch.