High School Baseball Playoff Recaps – June 7th, 2022

GRANITE CITY 1390 GRANITE CITY HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL REPORT

I will bring to you game summaries of the following teams; weekly and possibly bi-weekly as well. Rocori Spartans, St. Cloud Tech Crush, Sauk Rapids-Rice Storm and Sartell-St. Stephen Sabres of the Central Lakes Conference. St. Cloud Cathedral Crusaders, Albany Huskies, Foley Lumberjacks and Pierz Pioneers of the Granite Ridge Conference, the Becker Bulldogs of the Mississippi 8 Conference. Eden Valley-Watkins Eagles, Royalton Royals, Kimball Area Cubs, Paynesville Bulldogs, Holdingford Huskers, Atwater-Cosmo-Grove City Falcons, Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa Jaguars and Maple Lake Irish of the Central Mn. Conference.

SECTION PLAYOFFS

SARTELL-ST. STEPHEN SABRES 6 ROGERS ROYALS 4

(Thursday June 2nd/Section 8AAA)

The Sabres defeated their section foe the Royals, backed by thirteen hits, including three doubles, good defense and good pitching performances. Lefty Jalen Vorpahl started on the mound, he threw 6 1/3 innings to earn the win. He gave up five hits, four runs, four walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Jackson Voss closed it out with 2/3 of an inning in relief, he gave up two hits.

The Sabres were led on offense by Blake Haus, he went 2-for-3 for three RBIs and he was hit by a pitch. Kade Lewis went 4-for-4 with a double for two RBIs, he had a stolen base and he scored a pair of runs. Jacob Merrill went 3-for-3 with two doubles, he was hit by pitch and he scored three runs. Steven Brinkerhoff went 1-for-4 for a RBI and Austin Henrichs went 2-for-4 and he scored a run. Gavan Schulte went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk and Calen O’Connell earned a walk.

The Royals starting pitcher was Jack Berry, he threw three innings, he gave up eight hits and four runs. Riane Ritter threw one inning in relief, he gave up three hits, one run and he recorded one strikeout. Noah Jordan threw three innings in relief, he gave up two hits, one run, two walks and he recorded four strikeouts.

The Royals offense was led by Jack Olsen, he went 2-for-3 for a RBI, he earned a a walk and he scored a run. Riley Martin went 1-for-3 for a RBI and he was hit by a pitch. Caron Banks went 1-for-4 for a RBI and Jacob Ripley went 1-for-1 with a home. Reiken Downs went 1-for-2, he earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Joseph Koch went 1-for-2 and he earned a walk and Noah Gordon was hit by a pitch.

ROCORI SPARTANS 7 WILLMAR CARDINALS 5

(Thursday June 2nd/Section 8AAA)

The Spartans defeated their section and CLC rivals the Cardinals, backed by thirteen hits, including a home run and a pair of doubles. They played good defense and had good pitching performance by Cole Fuchs, he started and he threw five innings to earn the win. He gave up two hits, four runs, seven walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Tyler Lardy threw two innings in relief, he gave up two hits, one run, two walks and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Spartans were led on offense by Brady Blattner, he went 2-for-4 with a home run for a RBI and he scored a run. Brady Schafer went 3-for-3 for a RBI and he earned a walk. Cole Fuchs went 1-for-4 for two RBIs. Evan Acheson went 2-for-4 with a double and Jack Spanier went 1-for-5 with a double. Joel Sowada went 2-for-4 with a stolen base and he scored two runs. Peyton Randall went 1-for-3, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Thad Lieser went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk, Brady Weber scored two runs and Will Steil had a stolen base.

The Cardinals starting pitcher was Cayden Hansen, he threw five innings, he gave up ten hits, six runs, one walk and he recorded four strikeouts. Sam Etterman threw two innings, he gave up three hits, one run, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Cardinals offense was led by Alex Schramm, he went 1-for-2 for a RBI, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he was hit by a pitch. Mason Madden went 1-for-3 for a RBI, he earned two walks and he scored a run. Sergio Fernandez went 1-for-3 for a RBI and he earned a walk. Malmgren had a sacrifice fly for a RBI and Cayden Hansen went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Brandt Sunder earned a walk and he scored a run, Carter Schow earned a walk, he had a sacrifice fly and he scored a run. Ian Koosman and Sam Etterman both earned a walk and Raitz scored a run.

ALEXANDRIA CARDINALS 2 SAUK RAPIDS-RICE STORM 1

(Thursday June 2nd/Section 8AAA)

The Cardinals defeated their section and CLC rivals the Storm, backed by five hits, including a home run and two doubles. The Cardinals starting pitcher was JD Hansen, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up five hits, one run, two walks and he recorded thirteen strikeouts.

The Cardinal offense was led by Jaxon Schoenrock, went 1-for-3 with a home run and Brock Lerfald went 1-for-3 for a RBI and he had a stolen base. Devin Cimbura went 1-for-3 with a double and Nate Hammerback went 1-for-3 with a double. Reed Reisdorf went 1-for-3, Grady Anderson earned a walk and he scored a run, Caleb Runge was hit by a pitch, Nate Knoll had a stolen base and JD Hennen earned a walk.

The Storm starting pitcher was Alex Harren, he threw a compete game, he gave up five hits, two runs, two walks and he recorded nine strikeouts. The Storm offense was led by Jeff Solorz, he went 1-for-3 for a RBI and Andrew Harren went 1-for-3 with a stolen base. Terrence Moody went 1-for-3 and he scored a run and Noah Jensen and Keegan Patterson both went 1-for-3. Luke Pakkala and Dominic Mathias both earned a walk.

LITTLE FALLS FLYERS 2 ROCORI SPARTANS 1

(Saturday June 4th/Section 8AAA)

The Flyers defeated their section rivals the Spartans, backed by four hits, good defense and a good pitching performance by Zach Gwost. He threw a complete game to earn the win, he gave up five singles, one run, three walks and he recorded five strikeouts.

The Flyers offense was led by Hudson Filippi, he went 2-for-3 for a RBI and Zach Gwost had a sacrifice bunt for a RBI. Owen Bode went 1-for-3, George Moore went 1-for-1, he earned a walk and he was hit by a pitch. Collin Kray earned a walk and he scored a run, Matt Pillippi had a sacrifice bunt and Bea Thomas scored a run.

The Spartans starting pitcher was Evan Acheson, he threw 4 1/3 innings, he gave up three hits, two runs, three walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Hunter Fuchs threw 2/3 of an inning, he gave up a hit, one walk and he recorded a strikeout. Tyler Lardy threw two innings in relief, he recorded a strikeout.

The Spartans offense was led by Brady Schafer, he went 2-for-3, Jack Spanier went 1-for-4 and Payton Randall went 1-for-3. Evan Acheson went 1-for-1 and he earned a walk, Sam Zeiher and Thad Lieser both earned a walk and Beck Loesch scored a run.

MONTICELLO MAGIC 12 BECKER BULLDOGS 0

(Thursday June 2nd/Section 5AAA)

The Magic defeated their section and conference rivals the Bulldogs, backed by twelve hits, including a pair of doubles, aided by five walks and played solid defense. They had a very good pitching performance by Brock Woitalla, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up three hits, one walk and he recorded five strikeouts.

The Magic offense was led by Caden King, he went1-for-4 with a double for three RBIs. Brock Holthaus went 2-for-3 with a double for two RBIs, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs. Tyson Visness went 3-for-4 for two RBIs, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Zach Anderson went 1-for-2 for a RBI, he earned three walks and he scored a pair of runs. Tyler Bitz went 2-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a run. Brock Woitalla went 1-for-3 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Luke Branson earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Alex Fearing went 1-for-5 and he scored a run and Cal Ulven went 1-for-4.

The starting pitcher for the Bulldogs was Nolan Murphy, he threw five innings, he gave up six hits, four runs, three walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Nick Berglund threw 2/3 inning in relief, he gave up six hits, eight runs and two walks. Nolan Murphy and Gavin Swanson both went 1-for-3, Jacob Bergsten went

1-for-2 and Ben Dumonceaux earned a walk.

BIG LAKE HORNETS 11 BECKER BULLDOGS 2

(Saturday June 4th/Section 5AAA)

The Hornets defeated their section rivals the Bulldogs, backed by twelve hits and aided by eight walks. Collin Skaug started on the mound for the Hornets, he threw five innings to earn the win. He gave up six hits, two runs and he recorded four strikeouts. Blake Rhonda threw two innings in relief, he retired six batters that he faced.

The Hornets offense was led by Isaiah Terlinden, he went 2-for-5 for two RBIs and he scored a run. Carson Gellerman went 2-for-4 for a RBI and he earned a walk and Austin Schiefelbein went 2-for-4 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Keenan Hjermstad went 2-for-5 with a double for a RBI and he scored three runs. Dylan Robeck went 1-for-2 for a RBI, he earned two walks, he was hit by a pitch, he had a stolen base and he scored two runs. Nolan Reiter went 1-for-5 for a RBI, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Kade Haselius went 1-for-3 for a RBI, he earned two walks and he scored three runs. Trenton Josewski went 1-for-4, he earned a walk, he had a stolen base and he scored a run and Collin Skaug earned a walk.

The Bulldogs stating pitcher was Owen Kolbinger, he threw one inning, he gave up four hits, four runs, one walk and he recorded a strikeout. Will Thorn threw two innings in relief, he gave up one hit, two runs, two walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Brady Taylor threw two innings, he gave up three hits, two runs, two walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Jacob Bergsten threw two innings, he gave up four hits, three runs, three walks and he recorded one strikeout.

The Bulldogs offense was led by Nolan Murphy, he went 1-for-1 with a double for a RBI, he was hit three times by a pitch. Nick Berglund went 2-for-4 with a double and he scored a run. Owen Kolbinger went 2-for-3, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run and Jase Tobako went 1-for-3.

WILLMAR CARDINALS 5 SAUK RAPIDS-RICE STORM 0

(Saturday June 4th/Section 8AAA)

The Cardinals defeated their section rivals the Storm backed by eight hits and aided by five walks. The Cardinals starting pitcher Ian Koosman threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up three hits, two walks and he recorded eleven strikeouts.

The Cardinals offense was led by Ian Koosman, he went 2-for-4 for two RBIs and he was hit by a pitch. Brandt Sunder went 2-for-4 for a RBI no he scored a run and Jason Malmgren went 1-for-3 for two RBIs and he scored a run. Alex Schramm went 1-for-3, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored a run. Sam Elterman went 1-for-2, he earned a walk, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Cayden Hansen earned a pair of runs and Sergio Fernandez earned a walk.

The Storm starting pitcher was Cullen Posch, he threw four innings, he gave up six hits, five runs, two walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Ethan Swanson threw two innings in relief, he gave up two hits, three walks and he recorded one strikeout.

The Storm offense was led by Jeff Solorz, he went 1-for-2 with a walk and Terrence Moody went 1-for-3. Dane Dingman went 1-for-1, Noah Jensen was hit by a pitch and Andrew Harren earned a walk.

PAYNESVILLE BULLDOGS 10 FAIRMONT CARDINALS 9

(Saturday June 4th/Section 3AA)

The Bulldogs defeated their section rivals the Cardinals, backed by sixteen hits, with eight different players collecting hits. The Bulldogs starting pitcher was Eli Nelson, he threw 4 2/3 innings, he gave up eight hits, eight runs and he recorded two strikeouts. Bennet Evans gave up one hit, two walks and he one run. Trent Wendlandt threw 2 1/3 innings in relief to earn the win. He gave up four hits nine recorded three strikeouts.

The Bulldogs offense was led by Grayson Fuchs, he went 2-for-3 for three RBIs and he scored two runs. Max Ahtmann went 2-for-5 for two RBIs and he scored a run and Chase Bayer went 2-for-4 for two RBIs and he scored a run. Eli Nelson went 3-for-4 for a RBI and Spencer Eisenbraun went 1-for-4.Trent Wendlandt went 2-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a pair of runs. Isaac Lieser and Bryce Vanderbeek both went 2-for-4 and both scored a pair of runs.

The Cardinals starting pitcher was Jacob Crissinger, he threw four innings, he gave up nine hits, six runs, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts. Landen Meyerdirk threw one inning, he gave up three hits, two runs and he recorded two strikeouts. Eli Anderson threw two innings in relief, he gave up four hits, two runs and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Cardinals offense was led by Cooper Steuber, he went 2-for-4 for two RBIs and he scored a run and Nate Soelter went 1-for-4 for two RBIs and he scored a run. Landen Meyerdirk went 1-for-3 for two RBIs and he scored a run and Lincoln Becker went 1-for-4 for a RBI. Jack Kosbad went 3-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a run. Levi Pooley went 2-for-3 for a RBI and he scored a run and Zach Jorgensen went 2-for-4 and he scored a run. Jackson Utermarck went 1-for-3 and he scored a run, Gavin Rodning scored a run and Eli Anderson scored a run.

BELGRADE-BROOTEN-ELROSA JAGUARS 3 USA PATRIOTS 1

(Thursday June 2nd/Section 6A)

The Jaguars defeated their section rivals, backed by eight hits, solid defense and a good pitching performance. The Jaguars starting pitcher was Ashton Dingmann, he threw seven innings to earn the win. He gave up four hits, one run and he recorded eight strikeouts.

The Jaguars offense was led by Luke Dingmann, he went 1-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a run. Casey Lenarz went 1-for-4 for a RBI. Will Vanbeck went 1-for-4, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Gavin Kampsen went 2-for-4 and Tanner Shelton went 2-for-3. Luke Illies went 1-for-3, Blaine Fischer earned a walk and he scored a run and Ashton Dingmann earned a walk.

The Patriots starting pitcher was Lampert, he threw six innings, he gave up seven hits, three runs, one walk and he recorded four strikeouts. Thieschafer threw one inning in relief, he issued a walk and he recorded a strikeout. Boeckerman went 1-for-3 for a RBI, Harren went 1-for-3 and he scored a run, Lampert went 1-for-3 and Binek went 1-for-2.

KMS FIGHTING SAINTS 4 BBE JAGUARS 1

(Thursday June 2nd/Section 6A)

The Fighting Saints defeated their section rivals the Jaguars, backed by ten hits, including a double, good defense and an outstanding pitcher performance. The Fighting Saints starting pitcher was Alex Call, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up one hit, no walks, one run and he recorded eighteen strikeouts.

The Fighting Saints offense was led by Jared Cortez, he went 1-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a run and Wiley Lottmann went 1-for-4 for a RBI. Evan Zimmer went 1-for-3 for a RBI and Alex Call went 3-for-4. Jaiden Henjum went 1-for-3 for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Hunter Kalstrom went 2-for-3 with a double and he scored a run and Chase Maagard had two sacrifice bunts.

Isaac Rundigen went 1-for-4 and he scored a run and Luke Jesseritz had a sacrifice bunt.

The Jaguars starting pitcher was Will Vanbeck threw six innings, he gave up ten hits, four runs and he recorded seven strikeouts. Luke Dingmann went 1-for-2 for a RBI and he was it by a pitch and Ashton Dingmann scored a run.

ACGC FALCONS 3 LUVERNE CARDINALS 2

(Saturday June 4th/Section

The Falcons defeated their section foe the Cardinals, backed by five very timely hits and solid defense. Their starting pitcher Connor Barker had a very good game, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up just four hits, two runs three walks, and he recorded five strikeouts.

The Falcons offense was led by Connor Barker, he went 2-for-3 for two RBIs and Jack Peterson went 1-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a run. Logan Straumann went 1-for-4, Terrell Renne went 1-for-3 and Keegan Kessler-Gross and Jaxon Drange-Leyendecker both scored a run.

The starting pitcher for the Cardinals was Haden Anderson, he threw six innings, he gave up four hits, three runs, one walk and he recorded four strikeouts. Casey Sherwood threw one inning in relief, he gave up one hit and he recorded a strikeout. The Cardinals offense was led by Riley Sneller went 2-for-3 for a RBI and Connor Overgaard went 1-for-3 and he scored two runs. Will Serie was credited for a RBI, Haden Anderson went 1-for-4 and Connor Connell earned a walk and he had a stolen base.

ACGC FALCONS 5 REDWOOD VALLEY CARDINALS 1

(Thursday June 2nd/Section 3AA)

The Falcons defeated their section foe the Cardinals, backed by nine hits, solid defense and a very good pitching performance. The Falcons starting pitcher was Jack Peterson, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up just three hits, no walks, one run and he recorded five strikeouts.

The Falcons offense was led by Jaxon Behm, he went 2-for-3 for three RBIs and he scored a run. Conner Barker went 2-for-3 for a RBI and he scored a pair of runs and Terrell Renne went 2-for-2 for a RBI. Masson Hiltner went 1-for-3 with a sacrifice bunt and Jack Peterson went 1-for-3 and he scored a run. Zach Bagley went 1-for-3, Keegan Kessler-Gross was hit by a pitch and Jackson Drange scored a run.

The starting pitcher for the Cardinals was Isaac Louwagie, he threw a complete game, he gave up nine hits, five runs, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts. Carson Wofard went 2-for-3, Alex Lange went 1-for-3, Carter Peterson was credited for a RBI and Maxwell Fuhr scored a run.

BEMIDJI LUMBERJACKS 11 ST. CLOUD CRUSH 8

(Thursday June 2nd/Section 8AAA)

The Lumberjacks defeated their section rivals the Crush, backed by twelve hits, including three doubles, they were aided by six walks. The Lumberjacks starting pitcher was Dan Clusiau, he threw 3 2/3 innings, he gave up seven hits, seven runs, four walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Ethan Biehn threw 3 1/3 innings in relief to earn the win. He gave up two hits, one run, three walks and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Lumberjacks offense was led by Dan Clusiau went 3-for-4 with a double for three RBIs and he scored three runs. Peyton Neadeau, he went 3-for-3 with a double for a RBI, he had a sacrifice bunt and he scored two runs. Hunter Brodina went 1-for-4 for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Parker Mistic went 1-for-3 for two RBIs and he earned a walk. Ethan Biehn went 1-for-3 for a RBI and he earned a walk and Ben Corradi was credited for a RBI. Will Zellman went 1-for-4 with a double and he scored two runs. Cam Justice went 1-for-2, he earned a walk and was hit by a pitch. Ty Lundeen went 1-for-4 and he scored a run, Ben Corradi had a sacrifice fly and Caden Bolte scored a run.

The Crush starting pitcher was Joe Hess, he threw five innings, he gave up seven hits, seven runs and five walks. Rob Grant threw one inning in relief, he gave up five hits, four runs, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Crush offense was led by Elian Mezquita went 2-for-3 with two home runs for four RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored three runs. Luke Boettcher went

2-for-4 with a double for three RBIs and a stolen base. Jaxon Kenning went

2-for-4 and Jaden Mendell went 1-for-3 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Henry Bulson went 1-for-1, he earned two walks, scored a run and was hit by a pitch. Joe Hess went 1-for-3 with a walk. Blake O’Hara earned two walks and he scored a run.

ALBANY HUSKIES 8 EDEN VALLEY-WATKINS EAGLES 4

(Thursday June 2nd/Section 6AA)

The Huskies defeated their section rivals the Eagles backed by ten hits, including a home run and three doubles and they were aided by six walks. This gave the Huskies good support, Brady Goebel started and he threw five innings to earn the win. He gave up four hits, four runs, three walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Brandon Holm threw two innings in relief to close it out, he recorded three strikeouts.

The Huskies offense was led by Caden Sand, he went 1-for-3 with a home run for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Devin Hansen went 2-for-3 with a double for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Carter Schiffler went 1-1 with a double for two RBIs, he earned two walks and he scored a run. Brady Goebel went 2-for-4 with a double for a RBI and Brandon Holm went 1-for-4 for a RBI. Carter Birr went 1-for-4 for a RBI and Logan Harren went 1-for-3 he was hit by a pitch. Tanner Reis went 1-for-4 and he scored a run, Payton Krumrei earned two walks and he scored a run, Carson Holthaus and Isaac Evenson both scored a run.

The Eagles starting pitcher was Lane Harff, he threw 2 2/3 innings, he gave up eight hits, seven runs, two walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Landon Neiman threw 3 1/3 innings in relief, he gave up two hits, two runs, four walks and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Eagles offense was led by Jackson Geislinger, he went 1-for-3 for a RBI and Myles Dziengel earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch, he was given credit for a RBI and he scored a run. Sam Nistler went 2-for-3 and he was hit by a pitch. Landon Neiman went 1-for-4 and he scored a run and Xander Willner earned two walks. Nolan Geislinger was hit by a pitch and he scored a run, Parker Schultz had a stolen base and he scored a run and Braden Thielen had a stolen base.

WADENA-DEER CREEK WOLVERINES 4 PIERZ PIONEERS 3

(Thursday June 2nd/Section 6AA)

The Wolverines defeated their section foe the Pioneers, backed by seven hits, inducing a home run and a double. This gave their starting pitcher enough support, Josh Dykhoff threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up five hits, three runs, three walks and he recorded fifteen strikeouts.

The Wolverines were led by Josh Dykhoff, he went 4-for-4 with a home run and a double for three RBIs and he scored a pair of runs. Connor Davis went 2-for-4 and Evan Lunde went 1-for-4. Teshe Loer earned two walks, Isaac Haman earned a walk and he scored a run and Tyson Barthel earned a walk and had a sacrifice bunt.

The Pioneers starting pitcher was Reese Young, he threw a complete game, he gave up seven hits, four runs, four walks and he recorded nine strikeouts. The Pioneers offense was led by Jeremy Bingesser, he went 2-for-3 with two doubles and he scored a run. Louis Gruber went 1-for-2 for two RBIs and he was hit by a pitch and Max Barclay went 1-for-2 for a RBI and he earned a walk. Andy Winscher went 1-for-4, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Mitch Smude had a stolen base and he scored a run and Reese Young earned a walk.

ANNANDALE CARDINALS 7 FOLEY FALCONS 6 (8 Innings)

(Thursday June 2nd/Section 6AA)

The Cardinals defeated their section rivals the Falcons, backed by eight hits, including a home run, a triple and a double. The Cardinals put up five big runs in the seventh inning. The Cardinals starting pitcher was Jack Howard, he threw four innings, he gave up seven hits, five runs, one walk and he recorded one strikeout. Carson Cooper threw four innings in relief to earn the win, he gave up three hits, one run and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Cardinals offense was led by Bryce Fobbe, he went 2-for-4 with a triple for a RBI and he scored two runs. Hawkin Miller went 2-for-4 with a home run and he scored two runs. Carson Gagnon went 1-for-4 for a RBI and Jake Bergstrom went 1-for-3 with a double, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Ashton Unzicker earned a walk and he was credited for a RBI and Carson Cooper went 1-for-3, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Joe Bowman went 1-for-3 with a stolen base and Graham Jacobson earned a walk and he scored a run.

The starting pitcher for the Falcons was Logan Winkelman, he threw 6 1/3 innings, he gave up two hits, one run and he recorded twelve strikeouts. Derek Dahmen threw 1 2/3 innings in relief, he gave up six hits, six runs, two walks and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Falcons offense was led by Logan Winkelman, he went 2-for-4 with a home run for two RBIs and he scored two runs. Charles Hackett went 2-for-4 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run. Trey Emmerich went 2-for-2 for a RBI, he earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Bryce Gapinski went

2-for-4 with a double and he scored a run. Josh Peterson went 1-for-4, Daniel Dahmen went 1-for-3 and he scored a run, Aiden Micholski had a sacrifice fly for a RBI and Joey Thorsten was hit by a pitch.

KIMBALL AREA CUBS 9 MELROSE DUTCHMAN 5

(Thursday June 2nd/Section 6AA)

The Cubs defeated their section foe the Dutchman, backed by eight hits, including a home run, a triple and two doubles. They played solid defense to give their starting pitcher Ace Meyer a good deal of support, he threw 6 2/3 innings to earn the win. He gave up nine hits, five runs, three walks and he recorded seven strikeouts. Matt Young threw 1/3 of an inning in relief, he issued one walk and he recorded one strikeout.

The Cubs offense was led by Ashton Hanan, he went 1-for-2 with a home run for two RBIs, he earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a trio of runs. Ace Meyer went 2-for-4 with two doubles for a RBI and Clay Faber went 1-for-4 with a double for a RBI. Devin Waldorf went 2-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a run and Cody Leither went 1-for-1 with a triple and he scored a run. Matt Young went 1-for-3, Gavin Winter earned a walk, he had a stolen base and he scored a run, Nate Serbus scored two runs and Skyler Gruba scored a run.

The Dutchman starting pitcher was Ryan Herdering, he threw 5 1/3 innings, he gave up seven hits, nine runs, two walks and he recorded a strikeout. Connor Anderson threw 2/3 of an inning, he gave up a hit. The Dutchman offense was led by Tyler Rosenberger went 3-for-4 with a double and Isaac Rosenberger went 1-for-4 for two RBIs. Hunter Goihl went 1-for-3 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Devin Orbeck went 1-for-2, he earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch, he had a stolen base and he scored two runs. Connor Anderson went 1-for-4 with a stolen base and he scored a run. Anthony Berscheit went 1-for-2, he earned two walks and he scored a run and Weston Middendorf went 1-for-4.