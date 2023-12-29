Hey Minnesota, This Is More Than Just Watching Birds

One of the great things about living in Minnesota is the natural landscape we have here. From the lakes to the river to the wooded areas that are here provide such a beautiful place to live. Then of course the animals that live here provide their own beauty and enchantment.

You can tell by the license plates around the state, there are a lot of people who also enjoy and support the care of the wildlife here.

Learning and understanding more about the animals we share a space with here is an on-going process, and you have the chance to help contribute to the research about the birds here.

unsplash photo by cheathan bhat

“Project FeederWatch” is an organization that helps gather data from residents who observe the birds that live around them. Feederwatch.org is the website where folks from America and Canada can input information about the birds they observe.

unsplash photo by vincent van zalinge

There is a membership fee to be involved in the current season of “Project FeederWatch”, which ends in April. The fee for the membership for the United States is $18.

You can also receive a double-sided bird identification poster that helps you identify the birds that you may see in your area.

unsplash photo by ray hennessy

Feederwatch.org will also explain the different types of feeders and the best way to get the birds in your area to engage the feeder you choose. You’ll even learn where to put the feeder as well.

You can also learn about the types of food and the birds that will be attracted to each type of food.

Participating with this season of “FeederWatch” will be educational for sure, it’s likely to be fun and could help fill time this winter. Odds are you will get much more out of this than just watching birds.