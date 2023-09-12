Here’s Something Different for the Adoptable Pet of the Week

This week, it's something a little different than it has been in the past. And if you are someone that is possible allergic to dogs and cats, and you love to handle reptiles, these two snakes might be the perfect pets for you!

Well, at least one of them. If you do decide that you would like to have both "Nigel" and "Rose", then you will have to keep them separated. Fun fact, that I just found out today, if they are housed together, there is the possibility that they will eat eachother. That's not friendly AT ALL!

Get our free mobile app

But these two ball pythons are about 6 years old, and are VERY used to being handled by humans. They actually like to be shown off and will adapt to their environment easily. But there are some things that you do need to take into consideration if considering adoption of either of these two.

Any other information on either of these snakes, or some of the other critters that are at the humane society, is available on their website. If you would like to set up a time to come in and check these two out, or any of the other pets that are available for adoption, please just give them a call, or you can just stop in as well.

Each Tuesday, we feature an adoptable pet from the Tri-County Humane Society.

LOOK: 20 of the biggest insects in the world Stacker compiled a list of 20 of the biggest insects in the world using a variety of news, scientific, and other sources.