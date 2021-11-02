Here it Comes: Minnesota’s Ten Favorite Things About Winter

Winter gets a bad rap. Sure it's a bit too long, but getting out and enjoying all it has to offer is the key to surviving (and even thriving).

Now, much of this is hard to remember when you're scraping your windshield or just slipped on the ice heading out the door, but winter in Minnesota is a state of mind. The more you find ways to get out and enjoy it -- the happier you will be.

The Danish use the word Hygge to describe the feeling that comes from embracing winter and the cozy comfort that comes from getting outside, then enjoying the warmth and comfort indoors. According to Wikipedia:

Hygge is a Danish and Norwegian word for a mood of coziness and comfortable conviviality with feelings of wellness and contentment.

Let's take a little break from the July heat to reflect on the winter ahead.

Minnesota's 10 Favorite Things About Weather

Honorable mention: Hockey, and your beer doesn't get warm when you're outside.

I'm not a winter hater, although it's about a month too long. Take a month off winter and tack it onto summer and Minnesota's climate would be just about perfect. I love the variety of Minnesota's seasons, and I'm certainly not wishing summer away -- but this one has been exceptionally hot and dry. Stay cool!

