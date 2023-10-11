Herberger School of Business Boasts 300% Growth in MBA’s

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - The Herberger School of Business at St. Cloud State University has another award to bring home.

The school has been awarded the 2023 Innovation in Business Education Award by the MidAmerican Business Dean’s Association.

Dean Katherina Pattit is starting her second year as dean of the business school and explains it’s been a very busy year on campus and online.

We are running about 150 miles an hour, but we're really pushing so many initiatives forward. We had a big remodeling effort to elevate our student's spaces and the student experience. But we've also grown our MBA by almost 400% compared to last year and we've incorporated and welcomed several new faculty as well as a new department that came through the reorganization with the School of Public Affairs.

Officials at the Herberger School of Business at St. Cloud State University estimate they have over 1400 undergraduates enrolled, with over 370 students taking advantage of the new online MBA program offered through the university.

Pattit says the increase in students can be attributed to the quality, and cost-effectiveness, of the program.

We have a program that's really flexible, can be completed fairly fast, and it's at a good price point. It provides the kind of value in return that makes for a really great value proposition. And so it's (in) a really sweet spot, in my opinion, on how the value can be thought of not just in monetary terms, but what you get out of it. And we've seen a great track record so far.

On campus, renovations continue in Centennial Hall, the home base for the programs. New student-centered spaces are available for clubs and organizations, complete with state-of-the-art technology for collaboration with other students. In addition, a new student success center streamlines career coaching and other placement efforts between students and staff.

Pattit says the end result is a student-centered program that continues to evolve as new technology arrives.

Here at Herberger, we will make sure that you are successful, you will fulfill your potential and we will give you an education and a network. That's really second to none in helping you have a wonderful career and be successful as part of the community.

Take a sneak peek of some of the new areas at the Herberger School of Business.

Small conference rooms at the Herberger School of Business have been renovated to make in-person, and online, attendance seamless. Small conference rooms at the Herberger School of Business have been renovated to make in-person, and online, attendance seamless. loading...

Renovations to student areas in Centennial Hall are upgraded with state-of-the-art technology for student collaboration. Photo - Jeff McMahon (WJON) Renovations to student areas in Centennial Hall are upgraded with state-of-the-art technology for student collaboration. Photo - Jeff McMahon (WJON) loading...

