Hennepin County Sheriff Suspected in Drunk Driving Crash

ALEXANDRIA -- The top cop in Minnesota is under investigation following a suspected drunk-driving crash Wednesday morning.

Authorities Hennepin County Sheriff David Hutchinson was involved in a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 94 near Alexandria around 2:30 a.m.

Deputies from the Douglas County Sheriff's Office and troopers from the Minnesota State Patrol responded to the rollover scene. It's believed Hutchinson was under the influence at the time of the crash.

Hutchinson was taken to Alomere Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Authorities say he was wearing his seatbelt.

He has served as the Hennepin County Sheriff since January of 2019. Charges are pending based on the test results and ongoing investigation.

