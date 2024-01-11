Helping You Get Through Friday Eve With Bonus Pets of the Week!

We're finally getting the weather we're supposed to be getting, which is cold.

It's also the most frustrating of days...Thursday. We're so close to the weekend!

Tri-County Humane Society is here to warm you back up with bonus Pets of the Week!

Bonus Pet of the Week #1: CJ!

CJ! via Tri-County Humane Society

From Tri-County Humane Society: "CJ is one of the longest-resident cats at Tri-County Humane Society. This 6-year-old neutered orange Domestic Shorthair came in with his friends, Lemonade and Bebe. (Bebe is still here looking for a home, too!) He’s a bit on the shy side, which has caused him to be overlooked, but we’re confident he just needs the right person who can be patient with him as he adjusts. CJ is a big fan of catnip and enjoys scritches. CJ qualifies for our “Name Your Own Price” promotion." CJ has also been around and does well with dogs, children, and other cats. Bring CJ (and Bebe!) home today!

Bonus Pet of the Week #2: Hefus!

Hefus! via Tri-County Humane Society

Meet Hefus (pronounced, "HAY-fuss")! From Tri-County Humane Society: "Hefus AKA Buddy can’t wait to start his new chapter! This neutered 4-year-old Australian Cattle Dog mix lived on a hobby farm and loved having the freedom to run around outdoors. He is on the shy side and prefers people who are quiet and gentle when talking to him. He is housetrained and he will look at you intently when he's ready to go outside. He knows how to heel, sit, and if you ask him if he’d like to go for a walk, he’ll get very excited!"

GoodPup

Tri-County Humane Society wants you and your new family member to succeed, so they've teamed up with GoodPup to provide a customizable, affordable, and positive dog training program that you both can work on from home!

For Pets' Sake!

Thursdays through Saturdays from 2pm to 5pm, For Pets' Sake Thrift is open next to the animal shelter! Get gently used collars, pet beds, leashes, apparel, and accessories, with all profits staying to take care of the residents!

Book Buddies Reading Program

Pets love to be read to. If you have a kiddo (age 5-15 years preferred) in your household who would LOVE to read to a shelter resident, then the Book Buddies program is for you (them)! Pets don't care about mispronounced words, and it's beneficial for both the kiddo (who gets practice reading aloud) and the resident, as shelter life can be stressful.

Tri-County Humane Society is located at 735 8th Street Northeast in St Cloud. Call them at (320) 252-0896 for questions or to make a deposit for your new family member!

