Help Eliminate The Stigma – ‘Golf FORE Awareness’ Event August 11th!

REMEMBERING ERIC

I recently had the pleasure of speaking with Mike and Deb Tenvoorde about a first Inaugural Golf Tournament that is near and dear to their hearts, as well as many of their friends, family, and community members.

Golfe FORE Awareness is a golf tournament to help raise funds to help support local resources that highlight the importance of mental health and primarily focus on suicide prevention.

The event is designed to be a fun event to honor the legacy of Eric Tenvoorde, and his mission to help others. They are talking about their son's experience, struggling with opioid addiction which ultimately lead to his suicide in 2018.

Through your participation, you are helping the Together with E.R.I.C. Foundation which stands for:

E - Educate

R - Recognize

I - Inspire

C - Create change in our community

THE EVENT

The Golf Fore Awareness event will take place on Friday, August 11th, 2023. Registration will begin at 9 am with a shotgun start at 10 am. There are some amazing items available to bid on for the silent auction including Minnesota Wild Tickets, and much more.

The Silent Auction will close at 4 pm, and then there will be a dinner with award ceremony taking place at 5 pm.

LOCATION

Whispering Pines Golf Course

8713 70th Street NW

Annandale MN 55302

NOT A GOLFER? THAT'S OKAY!

If you are not a golfer, you are still welcome to come to the event. Maybe you just want to participate in the conversation. Maybe you have great ideas on how to end the stigma related to mental health awareness. Your thoughts and conversation are welcome.

If you would like to volunteer, please contact us and let them know by clicking HERE now.

