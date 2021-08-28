Heavy Winds and Hail as Storm Blows Through Central Minnesota [PHOTOS]
UNDATED -- A line of severe storms moved through central Minnesota late Saturday morning and early afternoon.
Beginning after 10:00 a.m. the National Weather Service issued a series of Severe Thunderstorm Warnings for Kandiyohi, Stearns, Benton, Sherburne, Morrison, and Todd counties as a storm capable of producing ping pong ball sized hail and wind gusts 60 to 70 mph moved east-northeast across the state. Those alerts expired at 12:30 p.m.
Additionally, Tornado Warnings were issued for parts of Stearns and Benton counties due to radar indicated rotation. Those warnings came with chances for straight-line winds and tennis ball-sized hail and expired at 12:45 p.m.
Stearns County Emergency Management Director Erin Tufte says they received reports of flooding in Sauk Centre, downed trees in the Brooten and Belgrade area, as well as large hail from north St. Cloud and Sartell.
Stearns Electric is reporting widespread outages affecting over 3,000 customers. Crews are responding as quickly as possible to restore power.
Central Minnesota remains under a Tornado Watch until 4:00 p.m. Saturday with another chance for storms during the afternoon and evening hours.