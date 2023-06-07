Have You Ever Wondered What a Night in Jail Would Feel Like?

I’m the sort of person who could easily spend a couple hours just scrolling through Airbnb, Vrbo and Zillow. I love looking for cool vacation spots, even if I rarely take a vacation. Although Zillow isn’t a vacation app, you can still find fun, crazy places especially on “Zillow Gone Wild.” Check that out if you never have.

So, I was scrolling the other day and I found what looks like a super fun vacation for those that like things on the quirky side. If you have kids, even better! Best of all, it’s located closeby in Southeast Minnesota in the town of Wykoff.

How do the title of this article, family fun and Airbnb all go together? Well, you just need to check out the listing for this stay at a historic jailhouse -- or Jail Haus as the ad says. It was built in the 1800s. I’m sure the folks that stayed there back then didn’t have as much fun as you will.

Plus if you love your history mixed with the comforts of today, they’ve got you covered. Here’s what they say about the place:

This is an adventure you shouldn’t miss. Steeped in history and still offers comfortable lodgings. We added internet and a new TV for streaming. We also have a small refrigerator and a dining area for 2. Wykoff has a pavilion and a playground located behind the Jail Haus with picnic tables that you are free to use anytime.

