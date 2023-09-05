Have You Enjoyed A Fresh Cup Of Coffee From Dunkin’ Yet?
DUNKIN HAS OPENED ITS DOORS IN ST. CLOUD
The word is out! Dunkin' is open in downtown St. Cloud. I stopped by to see if people knew about it; and sure enough, there were cars lined up around the building for Dunkin's drive-thru.
WHAT A CROWD!
I was excited to go inside and see the layout, but with such a crowd, I thought I would wait until another day. I drove by 3317 West Division Street in St. Cloud at about 2 p.m. on Saturday afternoon, so I'm thinking it won't matter what time of day it is; Dunkin is going to have some major fans in the St. Cloud area.
HOURS OF OPERATION
The new Dunkin location will be open weekdays from 5 am until 8 pm, and weekends from 6 am to 8 pm.
JUST LOOK AT THIS DELIGHTFUL MENU!
Dunkin' is definitely not just about donuts! Coffees, teas, cold brews, and espresso drinks to go along with delicious donuts are just the beginning. Sandwiches, Bagels, Croissants, snacks and wraps, and more. Is there a delivery option? Dunkin' works with Grubhub, UberEats, and DoorDash in other markets, so it may be available soon. I checked the website and as of this moment, they are not yet available for delivery, but I'm sure it won't be long.
NOTABLE MENU ITEMS TO CHECK OUT
Some fun items on the menu that you may want to try include:
- Munchkins Donut Hole treats
- Dunkin' Coolata in a variety of fruity flavors
- Dunkin' Signature Latte hot or cold
- Dunkin' Refreshers fruity & flavorful
- Dunkin' Sourdough Breakfast Sandwich