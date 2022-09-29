Harvest of Horror Opens 12th Season With New Frights/Attractions

ST. AUGUSTA -- The haunts and frights are coming back to St. Augusta this weekend.

Harvest of Horror Haunted Hayride opens for the season Friday.

Jason Stock has been putting on this Halloween theme event for the last twelve years. He says they strive to bring something new and different every year.

This is our biggest build we've done in the last twelve years. We've added a lot of new attractions and put a lot of money in the front end so that while you are waiting you can experience some cool things.

Your journey begins with a ride through the corn maze, a walk through the woods, a haunted house tour and a few surprises along the way.

Some of the new features include more thrilling scares, an ax throwing area and old time photographs station.

Stock says as long as you're in line by close, you will ride no matter how long the line is.

A big question we get is if they need to schedule a time to ride. We are 100% if you show up for the event and are in line we will get you through.

Harvest of Horror is a rain or shine event and runs every Friday and Saturday throughout October starting at 7:00 p.m.

Stock says they encourage guests take advantage of their earlier weekends to help spread out the crowds.

Harvest of Horror partners with a local non-profit and has raised almost $106,000 over the last twelve years.