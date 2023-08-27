HAPPENING SUNDAY: Quilt Bingo!
It's Happening Sunday!
Quilt Bingo at Sts Peter & Paul Parish Center in Richmond, Sunday, August 27th starting at 6:30.
Doors open at 5:00, and refreshments are available.
Cost $15.00 for 15 regular games, special games $2.00. No checks, please.
All proceeds benefit Sts Peter and Paul Parish.
