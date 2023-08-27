It's Happening Sunday!

Quilt Bingo at Sts Peter & Paul Parish Center in Richmond, Sunday, August 27th starting at 6:30.

Doors open at 5:00, and refreshments are available.

Cost $15.00 for 15 regular games, special games $2.00. No checks, please.

All proceeds benefit Sts Peter and Paul Parish.

