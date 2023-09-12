Halloween Cereals are Back… But There are “New” Versions

More of Halloween stuff. Am I on board with all of it... not quite. I feel like it's still essentially Summer. At least until the 22nd or so of September.

Everywhere you look there is something that is reminding you that Summer is over and that Fall is here. Even if the calendar doesn't say that. I was in Target the other day, and I found these gems. Now, every year there is the re-release of the Monster Cereals. Meaning Count Chocula, Boo Berry and Franken Berry. There used to be Fruit Brut and Fruity Yummy Mummy too. Those had left for a hot minute, but now are back again.

This year.. maybe they had been out in other years, and I just never noticed, but they seem new to me are these additions.

Cap'n Crunch and Peanuts versions of Halloween cereals!! I'm actually here for this too. I do know that Cap'n Crunch can give you "rough roof" but that's just something that we all deal with when eating that cereal. It's just once in a great while. It's find.

The Peanuts version is totally new to me. Anyone try it??

I'm interested to see if these become the new staples, along with the regular "Monster Cereals" that have been around as long as I can possibly remember, are any good. I know they are all sugary and probably pretty bad for you. But it's just a once a year thing. It's fine. I'll go back to eating the "healthy cereals" for breakfast after this. On that note - are there really any actually "healthy" cereals anymore? Seems like there is something wrong with everything we eat unless it grows out of the ground.

Anyway - happy Halloween!

