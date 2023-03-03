Habitat for Humanity Seek Applications for Aging in Place Program

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Central Minnesota Habitat for Humanity is helping older adults live in their homes longer.

The organization is currently accepting applications for their Aging in Place program. The program aims to help people 65 or older, or who have mobility issues, continue to live independently by making improvements to their house.

Get our free mobile app

Josie Sauer is the Homeowner Services Coordinator. She says once the application is done, Habitat staff will come to the home to view the project.

It's a four page applications we ask them to submit. If they are qualified then a member of our construction staff will come out and look at the projects they want to get done.

Sauer says each project is capped at $6,000 and cover a wide variety of home improvements.

Grab bars, ramps and railings, comfort height toilets, or lighting improvements. It really depends on the house and their individual needs.

She adds this is a loan program so price, timing and repayment options will be discussed before work begins.

Unlike other Habitat organizations, Sauer say this program is new to Central Minnesota Habitat, which launched this summer. She says so far they've received two application.

Aging in Place applications are available now and will remain a long as their is funding available.

To request an application you can visit their website or call 320-248-7812.

READ RELATED ARTICLES