Guy Knew How to Deal With Rude Woman At MN Drive Thru

It seems most acts of rudeness, at least towards myself, happen when I'm in the car.

If you were taking a little longer in a line at the grocery store, chances are no one in line would cuss you out and flip you off. But in a fast food drive thru, taking a little long to order, people can get a little out of line.



I read this story this morning about a guy that experienced some rudeness while in line at a McDonald's drive thru somewhere around the Cities..

He was taking a little long to order and the lady behind him wasn't happy about it. She hung her head out the window of her car, flipped him off and swore at him. What would you do?

This guy had a great response. He paid for his food and her food, too. He then drove up to the 2nd window, showed both receipts and took his food and the the food the rude woman ordered, too. He then yelled back at her "Get back in line, Karen!" Priceless!

I realize that a lot of us are getting a little impatient about a lot of things. Seems that in the last few years, it's become okay to be a total jerk to others. Not only are food and retail workers taking the brunt of it all, it's everywhere. What happened to Minnesota nice?

If you are thinking of heading out to get something to eat, please reconsider if you are feeling a bit impatient. Just stay home and yell at your microwave.

