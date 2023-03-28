I say this all of the time - if you have a chance to see someone perform that is on your bucket list, or that you really admire, go and see them if you have that chance. Tomorrow is never promised. Too much unexpected loss with Tom Petty, Prince, Eddie Van Halen, and so many more.

This is one of those times.

Guitar legend Eric Clapton is planning a stop in the twin cities for the first time in 14 years.

Thursday, September 14th, Clapton, along with special guest Jimmie Vaughan, will be at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. This is one of only 4 stops that he will be making in North America.

Just as a reminder (as if I needed to remind you of his catalog) his song catalog includes such hits as Layla, Wonderful Tonight, Sunshine of Your Love, Tears in Heaven, Change the World, White Room, Cocaine, Can't Find My Way Home, While My Guitar Gently Weeps and so many more! His library of work spans over 5+ decades and counting while working with several bands and also his solo work.

Tickets for this show will go on sale this Friday, March 31 at 10am. Again, as we say with every show, make sure that you are not buying from a third party website. Those tickets are always much more expensive than if you link through the venue or through Ticketmaster. Ticketmaster does have the crazy fees, but those prices are even more astronomically expensive through the third party sites. Buyer beware.

Here is the link for the tickets when they do go on sale.

