Groundbreaking? Yes! Did You Know These 5 Fun Facts?

Who can take a nothing day and suddenly make it all seem worthwhile... People of a certain generation hear those lyrics and instantly start singing along. The Minneapolis based Mary Tyler Moore Show was a groundbreaking TV show. It's been called one of the most influential in the history of sitcoms. The whole premise of the series was unheard of in the 70's.

But millions cherished the show about Mary Richards, a 30-ish unmarried woman that was working outside the home and finding satisfaction in that work and in life. She played an associate producer on a television news show in Minneapolis. It won 29 Emmy's in it's 7-year run. It's commemorated with a statue in downtown Minneapolis.

Photo by Brooks O'Brian Photo by Brooks O'Brian loading...

Here's 5 fun facts about the Minneapolis based show that you may not know.

Get our free mobile app

IT WAS SUPPOSED TO BE A DIVORCEE WORKING FOR A GOSSIP COLUMNIST

Producers originally pitched this as a recent divorcee working in LA. But they wanted to show Mary's strength by instead having her head off to the big city on her own after a breakup rather than a divorce.

PRODUCERS LOVED THE FASHION POSSIBILITIES OF MINNEAPOLIS

I love this one because they really did embrace the climate of our state and showed all different seasons through fashion. The fashion designer for the show was from Chicago, so she understood the climate of MN and took full advantage of it. Mary's fashion went on to influence other designers.

BETTY WHITE WAS ONLY SUPPOSED TO BE IN ONE EPISODE

Her first appearance on the show was Episode 1, Season 4 in the Chocolate Souffle episode. Does it surprise anyone that Betty White endeared herself to everyone and went on to become a part of the regular cast and one of the most beloved cast members? Even though she didn't join until Season 4, her name is now synonymous with the show.

BELIEVED TO BE FIRST TV SHOW TO TALK ABOUT BIRTH CONTROL PILL

TED BAXTER CHARACTER WAS BASED ON A REAL LIFE NEWS ANCHOR

Los Angeles news anchor Jerry Dunphy was the inspiration for Ted Baxter. He was a legendary news anchor. Ted had Jerry's signature head of white hair, but Ted's personality exaggerated the egotistical, dimwitted side for the character.

More from Interesting Facts.

Minnesota Movies: Fun Facts About Drop Dead Gorgeous