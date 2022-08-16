Grief Services Resource Fair To Be Held This Sunday Aug. 21st

THE CENTER FOR LIFE TRANSITIONS

A new Grief Resource center is coming to help people get through those difficult times of losing a loved one, and you are invited to attend the Grief Services Resource Fair this Sunday, August 21st from 1:30 to 4:30 pm. The event is free for anyone who would like to attend. The event is called "Honoring Our Losses and Our Resiliency."

You can listen to my interview with Roxann Storms by clicking on the player below:

The new grief resource center is called The Center For Life Transitions, which is now open and located at 38 24th Ave North in St. Cloud, Minnesota. Roxann Storms created the grief resource center after discussing with several community members and professionals that a center like this is long overdue since others have closed in the area.

The Center For Life Transitions is a place where people of all ages can find support, therapeutic services, education, training, and supervision when navigating difficult life changes due to the loss of a loved one.

Get our free mobile app

Photo by Roxann Storms Photo by Roxann Storms loading...

Pictured above, the beautiful cozy home has turned its bedrooms into different rooms to help all ages.

Photo by Roxann Storms Photo by Roxann Storms loading...

INDIVIDUAL AND FAMILY THERAPY

Helpful Counselors will help individuals, couples, teens, children, and families cope with anxiety, depression, divorce, retirement, major life transitions, as well as the loss of a loved one, or those dealing with a chronic or terminal illness. The center has a specific room that will be used for massage and energy work and also has space available to help people learn meditation and yoga to help them cope with their struggles.

Photo by Roxann Storms Photo by Roxann Storms loading...

The staff is also available for presentations and they are available to help facilitate grief conversations. For more information, you can visit their website thecenterforlifetransitions.org, or by calling the center at 320.774.1902 or emailing them at thecenterforlifetransitions@gmail.com.

8 Field Trips All Central Minnesota Kids Went On

Bits O Bacon Chocolate Chip Cookies

[gallery gallerytitle="Minnesota's Ten Tallest Buildings" galleryid="65:52564