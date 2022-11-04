Brunch. One of my favorite meals. You get all the deliciousness of breakfast foods along with some lunch type things too. Plus there are usually Mimosas and/or Bloody Marys involved too. Not complaining about that at all!

Anyway, I checked with Yelp to see what people have reviewed as the best places to get a great breakfast or brunch in the area. This is what they came up with. Keep in mind that this isn't necessarily everywhere that you can get breakfast/brunch, this is just a list of the places that have been reviewed on Yelp.

Coming in with 5 stars for their brunch is:

GRANITE CITY FOOD AND BREWERY

This brunch has been running on weekends (mostly Sundays) for years. Probably the best known brunch as far as longevity goes.

JULES BISTRO 4.7 Stars

They just started a breakfast not too long ago, and from what people have been saying, it's pretty amazing.

BRICK & BOURBON 4.2 stars

They normally open at 3pm in the afternoon. But Saturday and Sunday they do open earlier at 10am.

BRIGITTES CAFE 4.1 stars

This is more of a breakfast than a brunch, but it's been a staple in St. Cloud for quite awhile.

PARK DINER 4 stars

This is a staple - been around for years, except for the short time they were closed, the Park Diner has been a great place to stop for some coffee and a quick bite to eat.

JIMMY'S POURHOUSE 3.8 stars

Jimmy's has had a loyal following for years.

COPPER LANTERN 3.2 stars

This is a place that some people may even forget is still there. But it is and they are open early.

What other places can you name that should be reviewed and you love their breakfast and/or brunch?

LOOK: 40 Discontinued & Special Edition Kellogg's Cereals