GRANITE CITY SPORTS WRESTLING UPDATE

JANUARY 12th

PAYNESVILLE AREA BULLDOGS

The Bulldogs had a good tournament performance with 186 points and nine medals winners to earn second place at their invitational, a field of 14 teams. Tyson Meagher (107), Jamison Meagher (127), Roman Roberg (127 and Brayden Kierstead (133) all earned championships. Nolan Roberg (114) earned second place, Mason Hansen (152) earned fourth place, Dan Flint (189) earned fifth place and Brice Messer (285) took sixth place.

HOLDINGFORD HUSKERS

The Huskers went 2-0 at the ACGC “Falcons” Triangular with wins over Quad Couunty 57-12 and ACGC 47-18. Joel Theis, Riley Hagerty, Carson Reis, Wyatt Pilarski, Noah Perowitz, Simon Boeckman, Kolten Harren, Jaxon Bartkowicz and Mason Lichy all went 2-0.

EDEN VALLEY-WAKTINS EAGLES

The Eagles split their duals at the DC duals, they defeated DC 57-18 and lost to No. 12AA ranked Becker 56-15. Cason DesMarais, Ryder Schmidt and Nick Becker all went 2-0. The Eagles earned four medals for 62.5 points to take eighth place in the fourteen field of teams at the Paynesville tournament. Nick Becker (285) earned the championship, Brody Sieben (139) and Ryder Schmidt (160) both earned third and Cason DesMaris (121) earned fifth place. The Eagles split duals at the Glencoe-Silver triangular with a win over Rockford 42-17 and they were defeated by Glencoe 48-25. Ryder Schmidt, Brody Sieben, Torii Berg and Cason DesMaris all went 2-0.

KIMBALL AREA CUBS

The Cubs were defeated United North Central 53-21, PLPRB 31-39 aand Osakis 46-27 at the Osakis duals. Mark Schiefelbein and Teagan VanNurden went 3-0 and Max Schiefelbein, Miles Looman, Frank Schiefelbein and Garret Rosenow went 2-1.

CENTRAL PUBLIC SCHOOLS TRIANGULAR

KIMBALL AREA 36 HOWARD LAKE-WINSTED WAVERLY 36-31

CENTRAL PUBLIC SCHOOLS 37 KIMBALL AREA 36

Lance Schiefelbein

Max Schiefelbein

Karson Schmidt

Mark Schiefelbein

All went 2-0

BELGRADE-BROOTEN-ELROSA JAGUARS

The Jaguars earned sixth place at the Minnewaska “Lakers” Invite with seven medals winners for 84.5 points. Noah Jensen (114) earned the championship and Noah DeRoo (139) earned second place. Aiden Mueller (160) earned third place and Jace Mueller (145) earned fourth place. Landon Deters (121), Jaxxon Koster (127) and Ethan Spanier (152) all took sixth place.

Royalton-UPSALA ROYALS

The Royals earned three medals at the Paynesville invitational, Jake Leners (189) earned second place and Ian Ratke (114) and Jackson Dietman (121) both took sixth place.

BECKER BULLDOGS

The Bulldogs had a huge week after defeating No. 4AA ranked Watertown. They earned second at the St. Cloud “Kiffmeyer” Duals. They defeated St. Cloud Crush 44-23 and No. 3AA ranked New Prague 28-22. They were defeated by Shakopee 40-16 the No. 3AAA ranked team. Keaton Colford and Levi Thompson both went 3-0 and Odin Duncombe, Aaron Malinowski, Boston Kuschel and Brayden Boots all went 2-1. They defeated three foes at the DC Quad, DC 62-6, EVW 56-15 and ACGC 54-18. Harper Harmacher, Odin Duncombe, Jacob Williams, Rylan Kujawa, Bennett Kujawa, Levi Thompson, Brayden Boots and Aiden Golley all went 3-0. Keaton Colford went 2-1 and Boston Kuschel went 2-0. The Bulldogs defeated the No. 4AA ranked Watertown-Mayer 36-28 and AA ranked Perham 41-23. Harper Harmacher, Jacob Williams, Boston Kuschel, Levi Thompson, Bennett Kujawa, Brayden Boots and Deegan Schmidt all went 2-0.

LITTLE FALLS FLYERS

The Flyers earned second place with 207 points at the Minnewaska “Lakers” Invite with twelve medal winners. Hayden Ramsdell (121), Noah Cameron (152) and Ivan Petrich (215) all earned championships. Chaz Gwost (189) earned second place and Ethan Brinkman (107), Sam Strack (121), Seth Ramsdell (127), Lucas Schieflebein (139) and Alex Posterick (145) all earned third place. Colby Twardowski (160) and Lane Harakel (285) both earned fourth place and Caiden Anez (114) earned fifth place.

PIERZ PIONEERS

The Pioneers had a very good team performance with twelve medal winners for 207.5 points to win the Paynesville invitational. Grady Young (1390, Link Toops (145), Carter Young (152) and Jayden Zajac (172) all earned championships. Rylan Gruber (121) and Gauge Johnson (133) both earned second place. Brecken Gruber (127) earned third place and Evan Stangl- McCann (114) earned fourth place. Tripp Toops (107), Hunter Przybilla (160), Brecken Andres (189) and Brad Tanner (215) all took sixth place. They defeated a pair of foes at their triangular, Milaca 65-4 and Pine City 71-4. Tripp Toops, Easton Stangl-McCann, Rylan Gruber, Brecken Gruber, Gauge Johnson, Grady Young, Link Toops, Carter Young, Hunter Przybilla, Jayden Zajac and Brecken Andres all went 2-0.

FOLEY FALCONS

The Falcons went 3-1 at the Mustang Duals with big wins over Maple Grove 54-13, Irondale 65-4, River Falls, Wis. 45-14 and thy were defeated by Moundsview 35-17. Hunter Wilhelmi and Messiah Vizenor both went 4-0 and Eli Molitor, Parker Kipka and Wyat Wall all went 3-1. Dominic Rudnitski went 3-0, Levi Ruhoff, Noah Brunn and William Gutormson all went 2-2 and Teddy Rasmssen and Wyatt Britz both went 2-1.

ROCORI SPARTANS

The Spartans went 1-1 at the Brainerd “Warriors” Triangular, they defeated Brainerd on criteria 31-31 and they were defeated by Sartell 32-28. Sawyer Minnerath and Cooper Notch both went 2-0.

SAUK RAPIDS-RICE STORM

The Storm earned four medals at the Ogilvie “Gary Baker” invite for 91 points and sixth place. Carter Pesta (1520 and Jack Barz (172) both earned championships, Carter Bartz (121) earned second place and Isaac Thiele (189) earned sixth place.

ALBANY HUSKIES

The Huskies earned fifth place with 88.5 points a the Minnewaska “Lakers” Invite. They had six medal winners, including Connor Plumski (189) earned the championship and Maverick Kotschevar (215) earned second place. Colton Carlson (114) earned third, Braden Giese (121) earned fifth place and Blake Iverson (160) and Dylan Hoffarth (172) both took sixth place.

SARTELL SABRES

The Sabres split duals at the Brainerd triangular, they defeated Rocori 32-28 and were defeated by Brainerd 44-15. Noah Bartkowicz and Peyton Allen both went 2-0. The Sabres earned seven medals for 117 points to earn fourth place at the Paynesville “Bulldogs” invitational, a field of fourteen teams. Jayce Gruber (114) and Michael Hamak (160) both earned championships. Peyton Allen (285) earned second place and Noah Bartkowicz (107) earned third place. Bodyn Molitor (127) earned fourth place, Rowan Stewart (133) earned fifth place and Barett Leblanc (145) earned sixth place.

St. CLOUD CRUSH

The Crush were defeated by Becker 44-23, New Prague 54-14 and Albert Lea 50-14. Sutton Kenning went 3-0 and Jack Hamak and Tanner Hugg both went 2-1.