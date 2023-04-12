Granite City Train Show Returns to St. Cloud this Weekend

The Granite City Train Show is back at the Rivers Edge Convention Center in St. Cloud this weekend. The show will take place from 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. Saturday. Dr. Edward Olson is a train hobbyist and the organizer of the event. He joined me on WJON. He says the show features model and toy trains of all scales, accessories, books, videos, railroad collectibles, antique toys and hobby items.

Get our free mobile app

photo - courtesy of granitecitytrainshow.com photo - courtesy of granitecitytrainshow.com loading...

Olson says the event is for people interested in trains, the history, the hobby and for families. A children's railway play area which includes a wooden train layout is available. Olson says children really enjoy this spot and this early love of trains if what led to his passion for model trains as an adult. He says many of the hobbyists love to talk about their displays and the detail that went into what they've created.

Tickets for the event are $6.00 for adults with kids 10 and under for free. If you'd like to learn more about the Granite city Train Show it is available below.