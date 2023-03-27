Granite City Lumberjacks Win Fourth Fraser Cup National Championship

The Granite City Lumberjacks have won the Fraser Cup trophy for the fourth time in franchise history. The 'Jacks completed an epic comeback against Alexandria for a 6-5 win Sunday afternoon, making them the NA3HL champions.

Granite City trailed Alexandria 3-0 in the first period and 5-2 late in the second before mounting its comeback. Carson Van Zuilen scored the game-winning goal with less than ten seconds left in the third period.

Six different Lumberjacks skaters scored goals in the win and Paul Cassin made 11 saves in relief to pick up the victory in net.

The Fraser Cup is the fourth for the Lumberjacks in team history. Their previous titles came in 2012, 2015 and 2017.

The Lumberjacks finished the regular season with a 39-6-1-1 record.