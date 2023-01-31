Grand Casino Announces Artist Line-Up For “Grand Country Nights”

HERE COMES THE SUN

In the dead of winter in Minnesota, we tend to dream of green grass and warmer temperatures. Not to mention, being outdoors and listening to great music all summer long. Grand Casino Hinckley is warming us up with some good news for their big two-day festival happening in August.

GRAND COUNTRY NIGHTS

Grand Casino will be bringing us Grand Country Nights this summer, on August 11th & 12th. If you're a lover of country music, you are in for a treat.

On Friday, August 11th, 2023, the lineup of great artists includes:

George Birge

Allie Colleen

The Cadillac Three

HEADLINER: Gary Allan

ABOUT GARY ALAN

Gary Alan signed with Decca Records in 1996, and made his debut with a song called 'Her Man,' from his debut album that was certified gold entitled 'Used Heart For Sale.'

His hits include Right Where I Need To Be, Every Storm (Runs Out Of Run), and Watching Airplanes.

That great lineup leads us into Saturday, August 12th lineup:

Mason Dixon Line

Tigirlily Gold

Black Hawk

Sawyer Brown

HEADLINER: Justin Moore

ABOUT JUSTIN MOORE

Justin Moore has had 10 number-one hits including:

Off The Beaten Path

Point At You

Lettin' The Night Roll

If Heaven Wasn't So Far Away

TICKETS, 2-DAY PASSES, AND CAMPING ARE AVAILABLE

If you are interested in making plans to go to this fantastic event, you can get FREE general camping if you buy a two-day pass. You'll get one free campsite with each transaction of 2 or more tickets.

Single-day tickets to the event will be just $79. Two-day passes are just $99. Tickets to this fun two-day event go on sale this Friday, February 3rd, 2023.

