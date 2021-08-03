Friday, August 6th is National Root Beer Float Day at A&W locations across the United States. It's one of the best days of the year if you're an ice cream lover because the chain is giving away free root beer floats to customers.

You don't have to buy anything in order to redeem your free float either. You just show up, and they'll hook you up. The offer is good for a free small float from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.

They'll also be asking for your donations to charity. This year's charity is Disabled American Veterans. They money they collect during National Root Beer Float Day will go directly to that program which helps vets. A donation isn't required, but it is appreciated.

Get our free mobile app

If you're looking for participating locations in Minnesota, we've got you covered.

376 South Avenue, Bloomington, MN 55425

140 Orr Avenue, Buffalo, MN 55313

404 Wilson Avenue, Faribault, MN 55021

1850 Adams Street, Ste. 536, Mankato, MN 56001

5446 Lakers Lane, Nisswa, MN 56468

1004 Park Ave. S., Park Rapids, MN 56470

Apache Mall, 202 Apache Drive, Rochester, MN 55902

The closest locations to St. Cloud include; Albany, Richmond and Buffalo. However, Albany and Richmond's locations were not listed among the participating restaurants.

The closest participating restaurant would be the Buffalo location which is about a 45 minute drive from St. Cloud. If you ask us, that's totally worth it for a free root beer float.

These Companies Are Now Hiring In St. Cloud

Autocross Returns to St. Cloud, Circuit Coming in 2022