Governor Walz Appoints New Stearns County Judge

ST. PAUL -- Stearns County is getting a new judge to replace Kris Davick-Halfen who is retiring.

Governor Tim Walz announced the appointment of Heidi Schultz as the next Stearns County District Court judge to be seated in St. Cloud.

Schultz is an Assistant Todd County Attorney. She has also served in the private sector and also as an assistant county attorney in Douglas, Olmsted, and St. Louis counties.

Stearns County is part of Minnesota's Seventh Judicial District which includes the counties of Becker, Benton, Clay, Douglas, Mille Lacs, Morrison, Otter Tail, and Wadena.

