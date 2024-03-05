Governor Walz Announces $53 Million In Grants To Expand Broadband

ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- Governor Tim Walz has announced over $50 million in grants to help expand broadband access across Minnesota on Tuesday. Twenty-four projects will receive grant money that will help over 8,900 homes and businesses.

Two Stearns County companies will be receiving grant funds, Albany Mutual Telephone Association will receive over $7 million, and Arvig will get almost $1 million in grant money. The Governor says helping more Minnesotans get online is one of the ways they are making Minnesota the best state for all.

The funds will come from two DEEDs programs and DEED will open another $50 million grant round for broadband development later this month.

