Governor Touts Rural Broadband Expansion Efforts
ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- Governor Tim Walz was in Blue Earth earlier this week discussing efforts to expand broadband across the state. Over the last year, the state provided funds to expand broadband to 46,000 Minnesota homes and businesses that were without it.
The Governor says the state is working hard to expand the critical broadband infrastructure to thousands across the state. In 2022 the state provided $100 million to 61 projects to expand broadband to 33,000 homes in 48 counties, and another $67 million in 2023 for 30 additional projects.
The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) will award another $50 million in grants next month.
