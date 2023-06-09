Got $11M? This Detroit Lakes Home Could Be Yours [PHOTOS]

This is one of those things where I just look at it and dream that there would some time be a day when I would be able to live in a place like this. Let's be honest...that will never happen. But, it's fun to look at places like this and dream. Or, try and even put some of the design elements featured in the home into your own home. See, that part might be doable. Other than that... let's just look and admre.

This home is on 330 feet of lakeshore in Detroit Lakes located on the actual Detroit Lake. It also has 8 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms. That part makes sense to me. I never understand when one of these giant mansion type homes has like 8 bedrooms and 15 bathrooms. Who needs that many bathrooms? Equal amount of bedrooms and bathrooms makes sense. It's nice to have a bathroom for each bedroom. Everyone gets their own.

There are also 2 guest houses or apartments. The whole thing sits on about 15 acres of land.

The listing is by Peter Prudden of the Prudden Company. This is the "summer/lake place" as their main house is located in Fargo formerly owned by Ace Brandt who passed away from brain cancer in 2021 at the age of 60.

Here are some of the photos of the home at 1071 Shorewood Drive in Detroit Lakes.